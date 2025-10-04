Fallen Angel powers away for another Group One in Sun Chariot

Fallen Angel registered her third successive Group One victory with an ultimately very straightforward success in the BetMGM Sun Chariot Stakes at Newmarket.

Karl Burke's four-year-old took a few races to return to her best this season, but since August she has proved without doubt that she is the best filly over a mile in training.

With top-level wins at two and three already banked, the main aim this year was to bag another and she did that for connections in France in the Prix Rothschild, after which came the Matron Stakes.

James Doyle initially kept her away from the main group, leading the smaller section down the middle of the track, but when it became clear it was between Fallen Angel and Blue Bolt, they drifted over to the rail, where the 11-4 chance went on to pull two and a quarter lengths clear.

Another four and a half lengths back in third was the Charlie Appleby-trained favourite Cinderella's Dream (11-8).

Burke said: "She's an absolute superstar. Apparently the fractions were really quick and it's rough conditions out there, but she is so tough and when the Juddmonte horse came to her, it was only going to help her.

"James hadn't gone for his stick until the final furlong and I knew she would find again once he gave her a smack, she's a brilliant filly.

"I think this is probably a career best and if you take the second out she's a long, long way clear of some nice fillies.

"I would love to try her over a mile and one (furlong) or a mile and a quarter again as she should be staying those trips, but she does like to get on with it and does so well over a mile. It's a nice problem to have."

Burke added: "I would say if she's in the same form and comes out of it well - and she's got her ears pricked now - then there is no reason why we wouldn't turn up in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes in two weeks' time.

"I'm told if she finishes the season sound, she'll stay in training next year."

Also thrilled with Fallen Angel's display was her big-race pilot Doyle, who has now ridden back-to-back Group One victories on a filly he was previously winless aboard.

Doyle - who is retained rider to owners Wathnan Racing - said: "She wears her heart on her sleeve and I just ride her how she likes to be ridden and that's to get on with things. She likes to give you a moment's worry when she gets headed a furlong and a half out, but she battles and she was drawing away at the line.

"I was trying to ride her too collectively previously (when beaten on her), but we've got it right now. Danny Tudhope has been a big help to me and he said to just keep chucking the reins at her and asking her questions and she'll respond.

"She's very adaptable, but just doesn't want fast ground and the more ease she gets she relishes.

"It's hard to know with fillies how much they have left at this time of the year, but she looked magnificent when they pulled the rugs off her today and if she looks like that in the next couple of weeks why not go to Ascot, she's got a long winter to chill out."