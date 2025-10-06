Today on Sky Sports Racing: Wolverhampton and Yarmouth

We have a busy day's racing on Monday with flat action from Wolverhampton and Yarmouth, live on Sky Sports Racing...

2.20 Yarmouth - Progressive McMurray looks to shine again

Progressive colt McMurray bids to secure the hat-trick in the opening contest at Yarmouth this afternoon, the Join Moulton Racing Club Nursery Handicap.

The son of Mehmas comes here in search of his third win in a row after battling to win at the St Leger Festival most recently, seeing off a useful sort in cosy fashion. The manner in which he has landed both contests would hint that George Boughey hasn't got to the bottom of his ability yet and he should be a warm order here.

The Joker and Flash Of Fire complete the trio and cannot be dismissed with both boasting some valuable form-lines themselves.

4.05 Yarmouth - Exciting Dreamasar heads field of nine

Dreamasar heads a field of nine in the New Betting Sites Fillies' Novice Stakes and connections will be hoping she can notch up her second win.

Ed Walker's filly comes here off the back of two runs, having not disgraced herself when behind Andrew Balding's talented filly Blue Bolt on debut in June and backed that up with a straightforward success when a warm 1-6 favourite at Lingfield next time out.

The best of the rest could come in the form of Bella's Path as she comes here off the back of an easy win at Kempton.

Debutant Blue Nazare represents the boys in blue for Charlie Appleby and rates as a typically fascinating contender with William Buick in the plate for this well-bred filly's debut.

5.30 Wolverhampton - Guernsey Angel bids to follow up

Guernsey Angel will bid to defy a four-pound rise in the Arc £1Million Bonus Bigger Than Ever Nursery Handicap.

The filly picked up her first career win over course and distance in September having been tried in much stronger company but put that experience to good use when showing a good attitude to get off the mark. She rates as a likely contender with Billy Loughnane taking the ride.

Roger Varian runs Moira Express and she makes her handicap debut and is yet to hit the frame in three starts but took a big step forward last time out and is bred to do better.

U S S Charleston may rate best of the rest.

Best of the rest

3.30 Yarmouth - Food For Thought represents the King on second start

7.30 Wolverhampton - Ralph Becektt's three-year-old Venezuelan has some useful form in the book and could prove tough to beat if overcoming a wide draw.