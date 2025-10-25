Give It To Me Oj drinks in Cheltenham success with Masterson Holdings Hurdle win

Josh Moore is confident there are more big days in Give It To Me Oj after he claimed his sixth victory of the year in Masterson Holdings Hurdle at Cheltenham

Successful over obstacles at Newbury, Huntingdon and Sandown earlier in the year, the four-year-old had since become a dual 'Derby' winner on the level, landing both the Jump Jockeys Derby and the apprentice equivalent at Epsom last month.

He was all the rage to continue his hot streak on his return to jumping as the 4-9 favourite and was soon bowling along at the head of affairs under Caoilin Quinn, with only the James Owen-trained Hamlet's Night able to go with him from the home bend.

The latter looked to be travelling the better of the pair on the approach to the final obstacle, but Give It To Me Oj dug deep up the hill and was a neck in front at the line.

Moore, who trains the winner in partnership with his father Gary, said: "He was always going to be there to shot at as there was no pace in the race. Making the running isn't what he wants, but he's a progressive horse and he's worth his mark of 143.

"There was a lot of expectation today and luckily he's a reliable horse who was able to deal with it.

"I always felt he was going to be strong enough at the finish to hold on - the further he was going to go the better. I said to Caoilin not to let it turn into a sprint as staying is his strong point.

"He's had a very good year, Flat and jumps. We'll see how the handicapper assesses things, but something like the Gerry Feilden at the Hennessy [Coral Gold Cup] meeting might suit him."

He added: "I know 'he could be anything' is an old saying, but he actually could be. He's a beautiful horse if you look at him, we like him a lot and who knows what might be ahead of him this season.

"I wouldn't not chance him in a Pattern race as he has no penalties, so why not? As a four-year-old he'll get a bit of weight-for-age at the minute, so we'll see - he'll win again this winter I'm sure."

Cheltenham winner Conman John might prove the real deal

Lucinda Russell already has one eye on a return to Cheltenham in March with Conman John, following his front-running victory in the Play William Hill's Final One Standing Novices' Hurdle.

The five-year-old was pushed all the way by stablemate Timefortom when landing cramped odds on his hurdling debut at Kelso last month and carrying the colours of esteemed stablemates Ahoy Senor and Myretown, he was a 4-1 shot as he dipped his toe into deeper waters.

Great Fleet looked a major threat when looming up rounding the home turn under a confident-looking Harry Skelton, but Conman John found more once challenged on the run-in and was ultimately well on top as he passed the post three lengths to the good in the hands of Derek Fox.

Russell, who trains in partnership with Michael Scudamore, said: "He's just amazing, he's by Malinas and they have such a great attitude.

"He's a sweet little horse. We highly tried him by sending him off to Punchestown for a bumper in the spring, but he is worth it.

"I know Derek's body language and he was so relaxed coming round the corner I thought he must have loads more left.

"I think you've got to work back from the Albert Bartlett, he looked pretty good there."

Anthony Honeyball also has big-race ambitions for Leave Of Absence (9-2) after he outbattled the strong-travelling Pied Piper to land the William Hill Extra Places With BOG 'Chasing Excellence' Novices' Chase, with Rex Dingle the winning rider.

"Once Pied Piper didn't zoom past us I did know our horse is a real good galloper, so if we could just stay with him for long enough I knew he'd keep going," said Honeyball.

"What I was really pleased about was his jumping. When he ran in the Reynoldstown last season his jumping was a little bit erratic, so that was a real positive today, the way he jumped and the way he handled the undulations of Cheltenham.

"He's a novice until the end of November, or we could run him in the Coral Gold Cup. He's got a nice profile for it, I think."

Henry de Bromhead's Zurich (10-1) became the first Irish-trained winner of the new season at Prestbury Park in the William Hill Each Way Extra Novices' Limited Handicap Chase.

The six-year-old was awarded victory in the stewards' room at Killarney three weeks ago after being badly impeded on the run-in and followed up under Darragh O'Keeffe.

De Bromhead said: "That was brilliant, I'm delighted for the syndicate, they're great supporters of ours. They've had horses with us for years and I think that's their first winner here, which is what it's all about.

"We felt the step up in trip today would suit him and we were surprised the price he was actually."

The raiding party were on the mark again in the William Hill Best Odds Guaranteed Handicap Chase, with Gordon Elliott's Three Card Brag (6-1) picking up the lion's share of £100,000 under Jack Kennedy.

"He jumped and travelled the whole way. I thought he was in front a bit soon, but in fairness to the horse he kept galloping," said Elliott.

"We ran him in the Grand National last season and he just didn't get home [finished 11th]. I'm not saying we won't give him another go - it's a great race - but I'm not sure he gets home over that trip."

Elsewhere, Emma Lavelle's Ma Shantou [18-5 favourite] landed a significant gamble in the Pertemps Network Handicap Hurdle under Harry Cobden.