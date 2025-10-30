Today on Sky Sports Racing: Southwell, Newcastle and Bath host live action

Southwell, Newcastle and Bath are the venues for today's live horse racing - all shown on Sky Sports Racing from 12.30pm.

6.00 Southwell - Progressive Dapper Guest and Morte Point fancied

Three-year-olds Dapper Guest and Morte Point contest a competitive renewal of the Bet £10 Get £40 With BetMGM Handicap at Southwell.

The George Margarson-trained Dapper Guest is two from two on the all-weather after winning at this course before scoring at Chelmsford on his last start. The latest success was an impressive display, but he must shoulder an 8lb penalty under John Egan.

Morte Point is a progressive type who landed the third victory of his career at Chelmsford earlier this month and remains unexposed on this surface. He has finished inside the first two on his last five outings and another performance to the same standard would see him trouble the judge under Lewis Edmunds. His connections should have fun with him over the winter.

Fresh - owned and trained by James Fanshawe - has somewhat lost his mojo this term but is worth giving one last chance to as he steps back up to seven furlongs. One Night Thunder is another who rates an each-way contender, given his recent form of 1-1-2.

3.08 Newcastle - Hostile Hotelier & Fairlawn Skipper headline

A trappy affair sees Hostile Hotelier and Fairlawn Skipper headline this Free Tips Daily On attheraces.com Handicap Hurdle at Newcastle.

Hostile Hotelier has been mixing fencing and hurdling of late and reverts to the smaller obstacles with obvious claims. He is 4lbs higher than when winning at Newton Abbot in September and should be involved for the Jennie Candlish team, who have a respectable 18% National Hunt strike rate this season.

Fairlawn Skipper was a little disappointing when only third as favourite at Ffos Las on his last start and needs to bounce back as he heads up in distance on this handicap debut for the Mickey Bowen operation, who have been otherwise flying of late.

Plenty have chances including Do No Wrong, who ran a cracker when second over fences at Southwell and is 5lbs lower over hurdles. Kilmore Rock was pulled up when stepping up to the extended three miles and two furlongs when last seen but should bounce back down in distance here.

2.55 Bath - Last-time winner Bonnita faces Kiss And Run

In-form duo Bonnita and Marching Mac clash in the BeatWright: Beat The Wright Way Handicap at Bath.

Kiss And Run has finished runner-up on her last two starts over this course and distance and makes plenty of appeal up 2lb in the weights, with recent QEII-winning rider Jason Watson in the plate.

Bottom weight Bonnita broke her maiden when seeing off Merapi in heavy ground at Salisbury and a 3lb rise might not stop her following up under William Cox.

Marching Mac recorded a sixth success of his career when winning at this track 10 days ago but is entered at Leicester on Tuesday.

Jamie Osborne's Hierarchy and I Need Your Love warrant respect, with the latter a game runner-up the last day at Redcar.

Best of the rest

The day begins with action from Sha Tin, where Zac Purton has a few good chances alongside British riders Richard Kingscote and David Probert.

Domestically, Alan King's Heroics could be one to watch in Bath's David Cole Memorial EBF Restricted Novice Stakes, having showed promised when finishing fourth on debut. Also in this race is the Easterby-trained Yorkies Dream, who managed a place better on her first outing.

Newcastle's attheraces.com/marketmovers Handicap Chase sees the JP McManus silks represented through Arthur's Quay, before Birdcall goes to post for the Bet £10 Get £40 With BetMGM Novice Stakes from Southwell.