Today on Sky Sports Racing: O'Brien duo True Love and Brussels do battle as Breeders' Cup gets under way at Del Mar

The Breeders' Cup is here! Don't miss a moment from Del Mar on Friday evening, with all races live on Sky Sports Racing.

9.45 Del Mar - True Love and Brussels lock horns

Aidan O'Brien looks set to dominate proceedings on the opening night of the Breeders' Cup at Del Mar and True Love will be fancied to land this Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint.

This daughter of No Nay Never has enjoyed a splendid season winning on three occasions, latterly when beating Havana Anna in the Cheveley Park at Newmarket. She has a class edge over her rivals but the step back to five furlongs will test her early speed from stall nine. Trainer Aidan O'Brien is currently sat on 25 Group 1 winners for the season, chasing his own record of 28.

Stablemates Brussels and Mission Central top the opposition. Brussels brings in plenty of excellent form including when second at Newmarket on his last two starts and Christophe Soumillon will hope to get a good break from stall one. Mission Central bounced back to form at Ascot and must be feared if in similar mood again.

Sticking with the O'Brien theme, Aidan's son Joseph saddles the excellent Havana Anna, who was only beaten by less than a length by True Love in the aforementioned Cheveley Park. The best of the American challengers could be Schwarzenegger, although his lack of experience in comparison to his rivals could see him outbattled.

11.05 Del Mar - Dual Group 1 winner Precise heads the market

All eyes will be on Precise as she seeks a third Group 1 of the season in this John Deere Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf.

Precise made it four wins in five starts when claiming a second top-table success in the Fillies' Mile at Newmarket and she will be hard to beat despite being drawn 13 of 13. Speaking to Sky Sports Racing this week, Aidan O'Brien described her as potentially the best filly he has trained - high praise indeed.

Time To Dream, a Listed winner in August, could only manage third when favourite behind Imaginationthelady and Infinite Sky at Keeneland. Always behind on that occasion, she had plenty to do in the closing stages and will be popular to reverse that form.

Unbeaten in two starts, Ground Support is an intriguing runner up notably in class for Kelsey Donner, whilst Queen Of Hawaii has progressed with every start and could also trouble the judge.

Of the others, Pacific Mission and Balantina have place chances, especially since the latter has Oisin Murphy on board.

12.25 Del Mar - Gstaad hopes to overcome wide stall

Another warm favourite for the Ballydoyle brigade sees Gstaad among a field of 14 for the closing Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf.

Gstaad made a spectacular start to the season, winning on debut before readily landing the Coventry Stakes at Royal Ascot. Since then, he has suffered three defeats on the bounce, finishing runner-up in the Group 1 Dewhurst Stakes when last seen earlier this month. That form sets the standard, but he must defy stall 14 under Christophe Soumillon.

The Wesley Ward-trained Outfielder heads the dangers under David Egan. Fourth in the Prix Morny back in August, he returned to winning ways at Keeneland on his last start and heads back up in class and distance.

Hugo Palmer's Ardisia is worth a mention after his second at Ascot last time, whilst the John W Sadler-trained Hey Nay Nay arrives in red-hot form, having been a winner of his previous three starts.

Best of the rest

Our domestic Friday action comes from Uttoxeter, where an eight-race National Hunt card is scheduled from 12.25pm. Lump Sum - who has a rating of 146 over hurdles - makes his chasing debut for Sam Thomas in the Kalahari King 'Chasing Excellence' Beginners' Chase (3.05pm). Also running here is Jax Junior, who likewise goes over the bigger obstacles for the first time after a smart stint over hurdles.

Afterwards, attention turns to Southwell where Rajeko and Dividend go head-to-head in a strong-looking Class 2 Always Gamble Responsibly At BetMGM Handicap (7.15pm). That is probably the best race on the card, although a clash between recent winners Artagnan and Jungle Drums in the Make The Move To Midnite Handicap (5.45pm) should make for interesting viewing.

The Breeders' Cup undercard is full of top-quality action as usual, including in the NetJets Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies at 10.25pm. Explora will look to reverse the form with Bottle Of Rouge, while Tommie Jo puts her unbeaten status on the line for Todd Pletcher.

At 11.45pm, the well-fancied Ted Noffey goes for glory in the Fanduel Breeders' Cup Juvenile, with Brant the chief threat under Flavien Prat.