Today on Sky Sports Racing: Lingfield and Wolverhampton feature

3.22 Wolverhampton - Maris Angel and Macarone seek course hat-tricks

Ten go to post for the Make The Move To Midnite Handicap at Dunstall Park, including Maris Angel and Macarone - who will be chasing hat-tricks.

Ivan Furtado's four-year-old Macarone has form of 211 since switching to his new yard, with both wins coming over course and distance. Jockey Kieran O'Neill has amassed over a century of winners around the West Midlands track and will fancy his chances of adding another aboard this improving four-year-old.

Fionn McSharry's filly Maris Angel is also seeking three consecutive wins at this track. After scoring by a neck over five furlongs last month, she was upped to today's course and distance where she recorded another success and will have to defy a 5lb penalty in her hat-trick bid.

Simply Blue (for James Owen) is another previous course winner who recorded a first career victory over seven furlongs here last time out. The in-form Laura Pearson, who has won on both her last two rides, takes over in the saddle.

Sovereign Knight, Lucky Man and El Bufalo are others to keep an eye on, whilst Good Earth finished strongly at the track last month and will be eyeing a trip to the winners' enclosure under Dylan Hogan.

4.25 Wolverhampton - 200,000gns yearling Ritaal makes debut

The seven-furlong Always Gamble Responsibly At BetMGM EBF Maiden Stakes at Wolverhampton on Tuesday is made up of an intriguing quartet, most notably 200,000gns yearling Ritaal, who runs for Owen Burrows and Shadwell. The unraced two-year-old makes her debut here having had wind surgery in the summer.

Shadwell's other runner in the race is the William Haggas-trained Albaydaa, who improved on her third-place finish on debut to finish a place better last time out at Kempton. She steps up to seven furlongs for the first time here.

The on-song Charlie Appleby saddles debutant Palace Pier filly Pierchic, who is a half-sister to five winners including Group 3 scorer and Oaks runner-up Dance Sequence.

James Fanshawe's Starman filly Too Too Divine is the other competitor making her debut and completes the field with Danny Muscutt booked to ride.

1.10 Lingfield - Loughnane and Appleby combine with Beccadelli

Billy Loughnane is beginning to enjoy increased involvement with the Godolphin team and fresh from riding El Cordobes in the Breeders' Cup, he gets onboard Beccadelli for Charlie Appleby in this Bet £10 Get £40 With BetMGM EBF Maiden Stakes at Lingfield. This two-year-old has been gelded after an underwhelming start to his career but considering his breeding, he should improve plenty.

Donning the Valmont colours, Ray Mon Dough is an interesting debutant for Oliver Cole here. The son of Lope Y Fernandez is a half-brother to Rockfel Stakes winner Spain Burg and is worth watching in the market before the off.

The Clipper Logistics flag is flown by the Richard Hannon-trained Space Invasion, whilst Takincareofbizness is another hitting the racetrack for the first time. Epsom Ali, who has not troubled the judge in either of his two starts, completes the line-up.

Best of the rest

HM The King and Queen have a runner in Lingfield's 12.40pm Read Meg Nicholls' Blog At betmgm.co.uk Nursery Handicap in the shape of Lightning Polka, who has gone off the boil somewhat since impressing with a win in Novice company at Haydock back in September. Green Dame - fittingly in the double green colours - is arguably the pick of the field for George Boughey, being a half-sister to Group winner Donnerschlag.

Bella Pearla and Zariela will both look to follow up in Lingfield's 1.40pm Best Odds Guaranteed At BetMGM Fillies' Handicap, with Forager and Clearpoint going head-to-head half an hour later at the Surrey track.