Today on Sky Sports Racing: Pride Of Arras and Royal Champion go for glory in Bahrain

A busy day of racing awaits, with the Bahrain International Trophy feature being supplemented by National Hunt domestic action.

4.40 Sakhir - Royal Champion and Pride Of Arras contest Bahrain International Trophy

An intriguing renewal of the Bahrain International Trophy sees British runners Royal Champion and Pride Of Arras clash.

Karl Burke has enjoyed a stellar season with a host of Group 1 victories, including Fallen Angel and Venetian Sun. He saddles Royal Champion, who produced his best display of the summer when claiming the York Stakes in July and must be feared under new pilot James Doyle.

Pride Of Arras burst onto the scene with success in the Dante back in the Spring, and having missed the Champion Stakes at Ascot, he will be fresher than most. He boasts arguably the pick of the form in the race, having beaten dual Derby winner Lambourn on his last start in the Great Voltigeur.

Of the others, the Gosden team saddle impressive Newmarket winner Lion's Pride, while Prix Dollar third Bright Picture and Irish raider Galen have each-way chances for Andre Fabre and Joseph O'Brien respectively. With the services of champion jockey Oisin Murphy onboard, Persica also enters calculations for Richard Hannon.

3.17 Southwell - In-form Bear Market and Zenato clash

In-form pair Bear Market and Zenato feature among a field of 10 for this Grace And Dotty Country Clothing Handicap Hurdle at Southwell.

Fergal O'Brien's Zenato bids for a third win of the season and, given he escapes a penalty for his comfortable Sedgefield victory, he will take all the beating under Fern O'Brien.

Bear Market landed an Aintree novices' hurdle on his final start for Nicky Henderson and has undergone wind surgery since joining Mel Rowley. He makes his handicap debut off a mark of 113 and could have more to offer after just the three starts.

Hereford victor Golden De Coeur warrants respect for Warren Greatrex and Paul O'Brien, whilst Beau Quali never ran a race at Aintree the last day but is only a pound higher than his last winning mark and is to be respected for the powerful Skelton stable.

Of the others, Motazzen will be of interest given he hasn't finished outside of the first two on his last five starts over obstacles. Fairly handicapped off 100, he could well trouble the judge under Lilly Pinchin.

1.55 Newcastle - Tedwin Hills and Yealand headline

An excellent race for the grade sees Tedwin Hills bid for another success in this Download The Racecourse App Raceday Ready Handicap Chase at Newcastle.

The Warren Greatrex-trained eight-year-old has shown improved form this season, winning both starts emphatically and a 7lb penalty might not stop him completing the treble.

Top weight Yealand scored over course and distance in February before running well when beaten at Bangor in April. He is 1lb higher here, but connections feel he should be a more mature horse this year.

Moodofthemoment is another for the shortlist, despite an 11lb hike after victory at Gosforth Park the last day. The Greenall and Guerriero stable have taken over the handling of Diaguisedlimit, who was unlucky not get his head in front last term - finishing second or third in all of his four attempts.

Best of the rest

Southwell's 12.57pm Join Elite Racing Club From £59 Handicap Chase is headlined by Golan Loop, who returned from a 75-day break to take the spoils at Ffos Las back in May and clearly thrives when fresh. He'll be rivalled by Kayce Dutton, who boasts winning experience over fences under Charlie Todd.

Also at the Nottinghamshire track, Admiral Stewart headlines proceedings for the Jamie Snowden team in the Caselh A Winning Team Novices' Handicap Chase at 1.32pm. This lad claimed a walkover at Sandown last week, and all eyes will be on him as he takes on the fences for the first time.

Crambo's half-sister Gidge looks the one to beat in Southwell's 2.07pm Own A Share With Owners Group Open National Hunt Flat Race, with the Basher Watts syndicate fielding My Mate Aj in opposition.

Up at Newcastle, Queens Venture goes for the hat-trick in the 2.30pm Get The Inside Track With raceday-ready.com Handicap Hurdle, but will have to carry 12 stone alongside Jennie Candlish's Matchless.