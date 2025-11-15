Today on Sky Sports Racing: Uttoxeter, Auteuil and Sha Tin

We have an international flavour to our racing on Saturday with action from Uttoxeter, Auteuil and Sha Tin, live on Sky Sports Racing...

1.17 Uttoxeter - Aworkinprogress bids to remain unbeaten over fences

Aworkinprogress has been a revelation over fences, winning all four starts to date, and he tops the weights for this Birrificio Angelo Poretti Handicap Chase.

Nick Gifford's six-year-old started life over fences on a mark of 96 and has risen a staggering 25 pounds, starting the season off a mark of 121. He steps up in distance for this return and looks the type to continue his progression this winter.

The Neil Mulholland-trained Broomfields Cave scored on his second start over the larger obstacles at Newton Abbot in June and can go close off the same mark here.

Bretney, Gold Emery and Gold Clermont complete the quintet.

1.52 Uttoxeter - Passing Kate and Blacksamssenorita clash

Passing Kate headlines a small but select field for this Eaton Hall Shooting Ground Mares' Handicap Chase.

Matt Shepherd's charge is two from three since tackling fences, most recently comfortably beating a good field at Chepstow in February. She drops back to the minimum trip on her return from a 266-day break and could have more to offer in this sphere.

Blacksamssenorita tops the dangers for the Joe Tizzard and Brendan Powell combination. She showed ability when winning one of her five hurdling starts and heads over fences for this handicap debut.

Brucio cannot be dismissed as she dips in class for Tom Ellis and Jack Andrews.

12.42 Uttoxeter - Promising Queenofthejukebox heads over hurdles

Queenofthejukebox makes her hurdling debut in this Carlsberg Britvic Mares' 'National Hunt' Maiden Hurdle.

The Noel Williams-trained five-year-old enjoyed a successful season, winning two of her four bumper runs as well as finishing a solid fifth in Listed company. She looks an exciting prospect for her connections and will be fancied to make a winning start under Brendan Powell.

Of the opposition, Harmony Heights may be the one to focus on. Fergal O'Brien's mare stayed on strongly when third on her hurdling debut at Chepstow last month and will hope to utilise that experience under Tom Broughton.

Cool Brise and Briery Rose rate best of the rest.

Best of the rest

2.27 Uttoxeter - Jasmine d'Airy produced a career-best when running away with a good contest at Plumpton last time out and looks a likely type on her seasonal reappearance for Harry Derham.

3.37 Uttoxeter - Rathkenny got the better of a subsequent bumper winner when opening his account in Point-to-Points and looks an interesting recruit for Neil Mulholland.

2.50 Auteuil - Grade One Prix Serge Landon - Grand Prix d'Automne where Losange Bleu headlines and should prove tough to beat, having impressed here last month.

Auteuil also stages two Group Twos.