Today on Sky Sports Racing: Lingfield, Newcastle and Chantilly

We have a busy day’s racing on Tuesday with action across both codes from Lingfield, Newcastle and Chantilly live on Sky Sports Racing...

3.15 Lingfield - Scorpio Rising makes handicap debuts

Scorpio Rising enters handicap company for the first time for Sean Bowen and Olly Murphy in the Download The At The Races App Handicap Hurdle at Lingfield this afternoon.

The lightly-raced five-year-old bought up his first career win in a maiden hurdle last time out at Perth and arrives here as a very interesting handicap debutant.

Another handicap debutant is Ski Lodge who hasn't been seen since December last year but cannot be dismissed having shown more than enough ability when opening his hurdles account at the second time of asking. If he can build on that he has a strong chance.

Bluegrass has a hit and miss profile for the Stuart Edmunds team but a repeat of his penultimate run would see him go well.

11.35 Chantilly - Exciting Al Zanati contests five rivals

Al Zanati heads a field of six in the Group Three Prix Thomas Bryon which is our feature race of the day from Chantilly!

Charlie Appleby seems to have a stronghold in this race as the Newmarket trainer sends two runners across the English channel in Al Zanati and Pacifica Pier.

Al Zanati brings the best form to the race with a fine effort in the Autumn Stakes on just his second start and could add his name to what is already a serious roll of honour, with the likes of Maranoa Charlie, Alcantor and Continuous all winning this in recent years.

Bourbon Blues for Brian Meehan is highly tried having won just once from eight starts and Space Waltz is the best on paper for the home team, having finished second in a Listed race here last month.

4.15 Newcastle - The Tunguska Event bids to double up

Course and distance winner The Tunguska Event bids to overcome a hike of nine pounds this afternoon in the Use Safer Gambling Tools At BetMGM Nursery Selling Handicap at Newcastle.

John and Sean Quinn's charge led from pillar to post here last time out, winning eased down at the line and it would suggest there is more to come in his bid to defy his new mark.

Mister Moet is the only other winner in here having scored at Carlisle on his third start but is on something of a revival mission and the switch to Scott Dixon's yard could give him a new lease of life.

Best of the rest

1.45 Lingfield - Getaway King bids to defy four-pound rise having impressed at Fontwell last time out.

5.15 Newcastle - An open looking Class Three contest where Unassuming looks to back up his impressive Wolves success but he will have to get the better of four course scorers including popular sprinter King's Lynn.