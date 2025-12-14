Today on Sky Sports Racing: Southwell hosts seven-race card

Southwell is the venue for today's action - live on Sky Sports Racing from 12pm.

1.30 Southwell - Zamek and Liam Mera Kai contest interesting maiden

Zamek and Liam Mera Kai headline a strong field for this Download The At The Races App Maiden Hurdle at Southwell.

Zamek made an encouraging debut for this yard when second at Lingfield and, having looked inexperienced on that occasion, he should have learnt plenty.

Liam Mera Kai, a Warwick bumper winner in March, ran well on his first two starts over hurdles finishing third at Huntingdon before chasing home Four Springs at Hereford. That form gives him strong claims under James Bowen.

Shade Of Winter showed useful form without winning last season and he should strip fitter for his Cheltenham return last month. Johnny Burke replaces Harry Cobden in the saddle aboard this five-year-old, who has never finished outside of the first three when running over this two-mile trip.

Irandando Has is worth a watch in the market as he returns from 1188 days off, whilst Minstrel Knight is an interesting contender having fallen when going well on hurdling debut at Wetherby the last day.

12.00 Southwell - Kamsinas and One Big Bang seek first chase victory

Kamsinas and One Big Bang look to break their maiden over fences.

The James Owen-trained One Big Bang made a promising fencing debut when second to the exciting Wade Out at Cheltenham 30 days ago and he will be popular to build on that and strike here.

Kamsinas reached a fair level over hurdles and looks likely to match that over fences. He finished just a neck behind Wyenot and if able to brush up his jumping, then he could prove hard to beat.

Arctic Saint looks booked for third, although James Bowen has rode the winner in three of his seven outings at the track this term.

1.00 Southwell - Charles Ritz and Tedwin Hills headline

Charles Ritz and Tedwin Hills lock horns in this Betwright Bangers N'Cash Handicap Chase.

Tedwin Hills scored on his first two starts after a break but disappointed when only fourth at Newcastle on his last start. He can be forgiven that outing and he could feature if the ground remains on the good side.

Charles Ritz, a winner over hurdles and fences, has not been seen since finishing runner-up at Warwick in November 2024 and a market watch is advised.

Plenty have place chances including Groovy Blue and Kayce Dutton.