Today on Sky Sports Racing: All-Weather action from Newcastle

We have a busy day's racing on Tuesday with flat action from Newcastle, live on Sky Sports Racing...

3.12 Newcastle - Young Endless seeks fourth win in five starts

The opening race at Newcastle on Tuesday sees 10 go to post in the Midnite A Next Generation Betting App Handicap where Young Endless pursues a fourth win in his last five starts for Kevin Frost.

Having landed the hat-trick at Southwell last month, the six-year-old was sent off a warm order at Lingfield eight days ago but could only manage a close second in his quest to bring up a four-timer.

Ewan Whillans saddles consistent Billy Bathgate who has finished in the top three in seven out of his last eight races. This sequence has consisted of two wins including last-time-out at Wolverhampton when scoring by a length and a quarter.

Dual course and distance winner Weddell Sea is the mount of Cam Hardie and Mike Sowersby's seven-year-old has eight starts at this track with two wins and four seconds.

Top-weight Haveyoumissedme is one not to miss, as is Little Peter for John Berry who has one win from one visit to Newcastle.

5.45 Newcastle - Blufferonthebus pursues three straight wins

A max field of 14 contest the Best Odds Guaranteed At Betmgm Handicap at Newcastle on Tuesday and Craig Lidster will be hoping his in-form Blufferonthebus can give another good account of herself and land the hat-trick.

Having landed a seven-furlong contest at Musselburgh at the start of November, the four-year-old followed up with another success over today's course and distance. She now bids to bring up the hat-trick off top-weight today.

Dual course and distance winner Front Gunner may well pose the greatest threat to Blufferonthebus' hat-trick bid. Tom Eaves takes the ride today and the last two times he's been in the saddle, the four-year-old has ended up in the winners' enclosure and trainer Ann Duffield will be hoping for a similar scenario today.

There's every chance Carolus Magnus may go one better today with the application of blinkers for Michael and David Easterby, while Woodrafff and Jkr Cobbler are others to keep an eye on.

6.45 Newcastle - In-form Teardrops bids for C&D hat-trick

Richard Spencer's progressive three-year-old Teardrops will face 13 rivals in the Create Your Bet Builders At Midnite Handicap.

Having struggled to find any sort of form in his first four races, he went down by a neck on his first try over today's course and distance three starts ago. He then recorded a first career success next time out with first-time blinkers added and followed that up nine days later, and now seeks a course and distance hat-trick off a three-pound higher mark.

Mister Sky Blue is one of four contenders bidding to overturn recent form with Teardrops, having finished back in fourth behind Richard Spencer's gelding 11 days ago. Gemma Tutty's three-year-old has been finding a consistent level of form recently but is yet to get his nose in front since May.

Instant Bond seemed to appreciate the return to six furlongs for Michael Wigham seven days ago having been running over further. He may well improve for another run at this trip and goes off the same mark again today.

Back Before Dark, Goldmoyne and Roaring Ralph, with his first time visor, are others to note in this max field of 14.

Best of the rest

3.45 Newcastle - 150,000gns yearling Balthamos seeks first win Simon and Ed Crisford.