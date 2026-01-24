Today on Sky Sports Racing: Doncaster, Lingfield, Newcastle and Uttoxeter

We have a busy day’s racing on Saturday with action from Doncaster, Lingfield, Newcastle and Uttoxeter, live on Sky Sports Racing...

2.05 Doncaster - Deep Cave and Grand Geste contest strong handicap

Deep Cave and Grand Geste feature among an excellent field of 10 for the feature Great Yorkshire Chase at Doncaster.

The Christian Williams-trained Deep Cave has been a revelation since tackling fences including winning his last two outings at Bangor and Ascot. His trainer feels there is more improvement to come, and he is hoping he can win again before targeting the Grand National in April.

Grand Geste rates the chief threat for Joel Parkinson and Sue Smith. That team have enjoyed a successful season and this horse is a progressive type who, having easily landed the Tommy Whittle, is sure to go close off a 10lbs higher mark.

Last year's winner Docpickedme is just 2lbs higher than last season, while Josh The Boss is interesting stepped up to three miles.

12.55 Doncaster - Exciting novices Carlenrig and Rocking Man clash

Exciting pair Carlenrig and Rocking Man clash in the Grade Two River Don Novices' Hurdle at 12.55pm.

Sam Thomas is another trainer enjoying a fantastic season and Rocking Man looked a horse full of potential when winning on his hurdling debut at Chepstow back in November. Well supported on that occasion, he saw off the reopposing Carlenrig and looks ready for this step up in class and distance.

Dan Skelton's Carlenrig built on his run at Chepstow to land a Grade Two at Cheltenham last month and that form gives him each-way claims under Tristan Durrell.

Kicour La seeks a hat-trick, while Thedeviluno is another for the shortlist after his second in this grade at Navan.

1.30 Doncaster - Irish raider Feet Of A Dancer headlines Grade Two field

An intriguing renewal of the Grade Two Yorkshire Mares' Hurdle sees Irish raider Feet Of A Dancer top the market.

Paul Nolan's seven-year-old chased home Wodhooh in a useful Mares' heat at Leopardstown on her last start and a reproduction of that would see her hard to beat as she heads back up to three miles again.

Ruth Jefferson saddles Lavida Adiva who landed a course and distance Listed race with aplomb last month and warrants respect under Brian Hughes.

Of the remainder, last year's hero Jetara will appreciate this dip in class having finished well beaten in Grade One company 27 days ago.

Best of the rest

12.20 Doncaster - Listed event where Highland Crystal and Manlaga will be fancied. Max Comley is quite sweet on his runner, the unbeaten Manganese.

2.38 Doncaster - Paddy O'Mahler chases the hat-trick while Newton Tornado and Noble Park look to get back on track.

5.35 Newcastle - Class Two contest where 111-rated Quinault headlines.

5.05 Newcastle - Million Gold catches the eye for Mick Appleby.

1.08 Lingfield - Far Too Fizzy back out again having won impressively here on Wednesday.

1.57 Uttoxeter - Jaipaletemps has won four of his last five.

8.45 Gulfstream - Grade Two for Fillies and Mares - Heredia features for Wathnan.

9.54 Gulfstream - Grade One Pegasus World Cup Turf - Cugino and Program Trading will be popular.

10.39 Gulfstream - Grade One Pegasus World Cup - Disco Time fancied for Juddmonte. The unexposed Tappan Street and last year's winner White Abarrio others to note.

1.15 Cagnes-sur-Mer - Listed affair with eight runners.

Looking for betting pointers for the weekend's action? Join Dave Orton, Anthony Ennis, pro-punter Matty Williams and social media star Stephen Darbyshire live for a preview show this Saturday morning, live from 9.30am on Sky Sports Racing.