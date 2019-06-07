Saturday Tips

Willie Mullins - can strike at Haydock

True Self is Ashley Iveson's best bet for Saturday and he has a tip for every race at every meeting in the UK and Ireland.

True Self can stretch her winning run to five with victory in the Betway Pinnacle Stakes at Haydock.

A winner over hurdles at last year's Punchestown Festival, the six-year-old was switched to the Flat last summer by Willie Mullins and it has proved yet another masterstroke from the Closutton maestro.

Since filling the runner-up spot on her debut on the level at Bellewstown, the daughter of Oscar has blitzed her rivals in a Cork maiden by upwards of nine lengths before completing a hat-trick in Listed company with wins at Bath, Newmarket and Gowran Park.

Her latest triumph in the Vintage Tipple Stakes was her first competitive outing in six months, so there is every chance she will strip fitter for the outing as she prepares to test the water at Group Three level on Merseyside.

With an official rating of 112, she has upwards of 8lb in hand over her rivals and the forecast ease in the ground will not be a problem.

Group Three honours are also up for grabs in the Betway John of Gaunt Stakes, in which Sir Dancealot will take plenty of beating.

David Elsworth's charge is something of a seven-furlong specialist, with six of his eight career victories coming over this distance.

He won three seven-furlong Group races last season - landing the Criterion Stakes at Newmarket, the Lennox at Goodwood and the Hungerford at Newbury - before coming up a few lengths short in successive Group Ones.

Sir Dancealot also made his reappearance at the highest level and was not disgraced in being beaten a shade over six lengths in last month's Lockinge Stakes at Newbury over a mile.

Dropping in grade over his ideal distance, the five-year-old has a lot in his favour this weekend.

Stake Acclaim might be the answer to the Listed Betway Achilles Stakes.

The Acclamation gelding led his rivals a merry dance when dominating a Newbury handicap in April, a performance which was testament to both his ability and the training talents of Dean Ivory considering it was his first racecourse appearance since November 2017.

Ivory has sensibly given his charge plenty of time to recover and he is certainly worthy of this step up in grade on ground that suits.

The Hilary Needler Trophy is the feature event on one of the big days of the year at Beverley.

This five-furlong conditions event is widely regarded as a trial for the Queen Mary at Royal Ascot later in the month and one who will be hoping to book her place at the showpiece fixture is the Archie Watson-trained Execlusive.

The Kodiac filly has already shown her liking for the Westwood - justifying favouritism with a dominant all-the-way debut win here last month - and must have every chance of following up.

Lissitzky seemed to relish a switch back up in trip to 14 furlongs last time and he tackles the same distance in the Bernard Sunley Memorial Handicap at Newmarket.

After getting tapped for toe over a mile and a half on his reappearance at Salisbury, Andrew Balding went back over a staying trip on the Rowley course with his charge and ridden with plenty of patience, Lissitzky picked off his rivals in the closing stages.

A near two-length winner under Martin Dwyer, Lissitzky looked good value for the margin and a 4lb rise should not be beyond him.

SELECTIONS:

BEVERLEY: 1.25 Elerfaan, 2.00 Execlusive, 2.35 Shawaaheq, 3.15 Dream Shot, 3.45 Harvest Day, 4.20 Archie Perkins, 4.55 Clem A, 5.30 Blazing Dreams.

CHELMSFORD: 1.55 Romsey, 2.30 Spcae Ace, 3.05 Jilbaab, 3.40 Hot Team, 4.15 Cowboy Soldier, 4.50 Neon Sea, 5.25 Dilmun Dynasty.

CHEPSTOW: 6.00 Amangiri, 6.30 Cwynar, 7.00 Twice As Likely, 7.30 Zephyrina, 8.00 Rock Of Estonia, 8.30 Union Rose, 9.00 David's Beauty.

HAYDOCK: 1.45 Alhaazm, 2.25 TRUE SELF (NAP), 3.00 Stake Acclaim, 3.35 Sir Dancealot, 4.10 Admirality, 4.45 Phosphor, 5.20 Wise Counsel.

LINGFIELD: 5.40 Navarra Princess, 6.15 Robeam, 6.45 Irish Art, 7.15 Ocasio Cortez, 7.45 Chitra, 8.15 Emily Goldfinch, 8.45 Canford Dancer.

NAVAN: 2.15 Tango, 2.50 Dark Vader, 3.25 Cozy Sky, 4.00 Art Of Security, 4.35 For Your Eyes, 5.10 Onlyhuman, 5.45 Goddess.

NEWMARKET: 2.10 Blown By Wind, 2.45 Lissitzky, 3.20 Clareyblue, 3.55 Raucous, 4.30 Daring Venture, 5.05 Great Bear, 5.35 Buzz.

DOUBLE: True Self and Sir Dancealot.