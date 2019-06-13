Friday's Tips

Nick Grant previews Friday's racing in the UK and Ireland with Happy Power getting the Nap vote in the Listed Ganton Stakes at York.

Happy Power is the pick in the Listed Ganton Stakes at York.

The Andrew Balding-trained colt has not let the side down in two starts this season, and certainly appears up to winning a race of this nature.

Having ended the last campaign with victory at Doncaster, he carried on where he left off, running out a very smooth winner of a soft-ground handicap at Newbury in April.

While defeat followed at Haydock, he was beaten less than two lengths by course specialist Safe Voyage, who could well be contesting Group-class races at some stage this year.

Connections opted to swerve a similar engagement to this at Epsom due to livelier than ideal ground, but there should be no such issues on the Knavesmire this week.

Hurstwood would not be winning out of turn in the Brittains Beverages British EBF Novice Stakes.

The Tim Easterby-trained youngster has twice run well in defeat, bumping into a couple of subsequent winners when third at Ripon, before finding only the Mark Johnston-trained Iffraaz too good at Carlisle last month.

Rain will not hurt his chance and he should come home strongly over the minimum five-furlong trip, as it looks like a bit further would suit.

Kupa River has only finished out of the frame once in nine starts so far this year and can keep up the good work in the Irish Thoroughbred Marketing Handicap.

That tally includes three wins, although he was beaten when sent off favourite to add a fourth success at Ayr last month.

He was far too keen that day and could only hang on for third at the finish, eventually being beaten by two and a quarter lengths.

While he was racing off his highest mark for some time, weight did not appear to be the problem and it is worth keeping the faith.

Mr Scaramanga is the pick in the Waterloo Handicap at Sandown.

Rated as high as 104 at his best, he is currently on a mark of 83, a perch which looked competitive enough when finishing third in a decent event at Epsom on Oaks day.

Front-running tactics just failed to pay off, but he is one for the short list again.

Visible Charm should take all the beating in the British EBF Maiden Stakes.

He finished second at Haydock on his racecourse bow last month, finding only the well-regarded Pierre Lapin three and a half lengths too good.

A 575,000 guineas purchase from the breeze-ups, Visible Charm is related to Group One winner Erupt among others and appears to have inherited some of that family ability.

At Goodwood, Cardano is primed to run under a 6lb penalty in search of his hat-trick in the opening Now TV Apprentice Handicap.

Ian Williams' gelding won with authority at Ripon last week, and his running style suggests the move up to 10 furlongs here may well be even more to his liking.

He is due to go up a further 3lb - a stone in all since he broke his duck - and therefore has an obvious opportunity to cash in here, albeit giving weight all round.

In the Sir Eric Parker Memorial Median Auction Maiden Fillies' Stakes, Diva Kareem can demonstrate the benefit of her initial experience when a promising third last week.

She stayed on especially strongly on debut, over this same trip of six furlongs but on Kempton's Polytrack, and is of obvious interest on her switch to turf.

AINTREE: 5.55 Ormesher, 6.25 Must See The Doc, 7.00 Tanarpino, 7.30 Nayati, 8.05 Capital Force, 8.35 She'sasupermack, 9.05 Smith's Bay.

CHEPSTOW: 1.40 Freckles, 2.10 Espresso Freddo, 2.45 Indian Creak, 3.20 Trotter, 3.55 Secret Potion, 4.30 Nette Rousse, 5.00 Anif.

CORK: 5.20 Aqueliga, 5.50 Ardhoomey, 6.20 Bailly, 6.55 Who's Steph, 7.25 Hasanabad, 8.00 Karasheni, 8.30 Kody Ridge, 9.00 Kudbegood.

FAIRYHOUSE: 5.10 My Friend Stan, 5.40 No Nay Yellow, 6.10 She's My Dream, 6.45 Highland Dress, 7.15 Arcanears, 7.50 Cacique Royale, 8.20 Walkabout, 8.50 Seekamist.

GOODWOOD: 6.05 Cardano, 6.35 Diva Kareem, 7.10 Mugatoo, 7.40 Miss Mumtaz, 8.15 In Trutina, 8.45 Hereby.

NEWTON ABBOT: 5.45 Winding Roe, 6.15 Romain De Senam, 6.50 Oborne Lady, 7.20 No Hassle Hoff, 7.55 Hot In The City, 8.25 Auld Sod, 8.55 Noel's Boy.

SANDOWN: 2.00 Dream Kart, 2.35 Visible Charm, 3.10 Ouzo, 3.45 Mr Scaramanga, 4.20 I Am Magical, 4.50 Francisco Bay, 5.25 Luck Of Clover.

YORK: 1.50 Hurstwood, 2.20 Sputnik Planum, 2.55 Chattanooga Boy, 3.30 Kupa River, 4.05 HAPPY POWER (NAP), 4.40 Queens Gift, 5.15 Roar.

DOUBLE: Happy Power and Hurstwood.