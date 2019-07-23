Wednesday Tips

Trainer Clive Cox - can strike at Bath

Heritage is David Clough's best bet at Bath on Wednesday and he has a tip for every race in the UK and Ireland.

Heritage has found her niche at Bath and can prove the point by completing a quick hat-trick in the Rainbow Casino Birmingham Handicap.

The penny was slow to drop for Clive Cox's filly as she went winless in her first seven attempts.

But Heritage has consigned that sequence to history with back-to-back course successes this month.

Bath attracts specialists with its near guarantee of fast conditions at this time of year, and Heritage has loved the speed test over five and five and half furlongs on her two forays to date.

The daughter of sprint sire Garswood is back for more, under a 6lb penalty which ought not to be enough to stop her against four opponents - with firm ground duly forecast.

Storm Melody is likely to be her toughest rival. But the six-year-old gelding has gone up 10lb since he belatedly started winning again, and is likely to find Heritage a touch too progressive in what is becoming her own back-yard.

Earlier on the card, The Game Is On and Devils Roc are both persuasive contenders.

Sir Mark Prescott is back in business when it comes to sending out winners, and The Game Is On has fine prospects for him in the opening Bristol Airport Amazing Journeys Start Here Handicap.

The three-year-old, deployed against his contemporaries here, was unable to justify favouritism at this track last week.

But after being swamped as he tried to set the pace over a mile that day, he ran on again late - and seems sure to be suited by the extra two furlongs this time, off the same mark.

Devils Roc is a third three-year-old of note, in her case - like Heritage - against her elders.

Already a convincing course-and-distance winner this season, Jonathan Portman's filly was back to form at Newbury last time when finishing strongly into third from way off the pace - and she looks likely to run another big race.

A winner is a winner in any grade, and Gold Venture fits the bill in Catterick's Go Racing In Yorkshire Summer Festival Selling Stakes.

Archie Watson's juvenile has two victories from just three attempts so far, and she does not appear highly-tried conceding up to a maximum of only 6lb at this level.

The booking of Danny Tudhope catches the eye too.

Ollivander faces a similarly surmountable challenge an hour later, in the Millbry Hill Claiming Stakes.

David O'Meara's gelding must give away up to more than a stone to some of his rivals, but has far and away the best form on offer and has been running right up to it of late. Tudhope retains the association after their victory together at Beverley last week.

Three remaining cards present one investment opportunity each.

The Prescott stable dispatches Distant Charmer to Lingfield - where the Fleetweather - Ocean Routing Services Handicap provides the four-year-old with an obvious chance to follow up last week's Wolverhampton win under a 5lb penalty.

Into the evening at Leicester, there should be no sinking feeling for supporters of Quicksand at what may be rewarding odds in the Burton Handicap.

At Sandown shortly beforehand, Indian Raj looks ready to strike again in the Berrylands Handicap.

Stuart Williams' five-year-old began the campaign by outrunning expectations on his return from a 629-day lay-off when a close-up fourth in a competitive Ascot handicap.

He was way below that level next time, but then took a significant step back in the right direction at Yarmouth this month.

Dropped 4lb in all since successive wins in 2017 for this switch back to five furlongs, the lightly-raced gelding has the classic profile of a winner in waiting.

SELECTIONS:

BATH: 2.00 The Game Is On, 2.30 Fanzone, 3.00 Devils Roc, 3.30 Compatriot, 4.00 HERITAGE (NAP), 4.30 Canal Rocks, 5.00 Three C's.

CATTERICK: 2.10 Frost At Midnight, 2.40 Gold Venture, 3.10 Knightcap, 3.40 Ollivander, 4.10 Tomily, 4.40 Joey Boy, 5.10 Mr Greenlight, 5.45 Calliope.

LEICESTER: 5.40 Confrerie, 6.10 Keepup Kevin, 6.40 Lippy Lady, 7.15 Quicksand, 7.45 Ricochet, 8.20 Perfect Grace, 8.50 Awa Bomba.

LINGFIELD: 2.20 Your Choice, 2.50 Natch, 3.20 Distant Chimes, 3.50 Spirit Warning, 4.20 Constanzia, 4.50 Little Bird, 5.20 Molly's Game.

NAAS: 5.50 Sestriere, 6.20 No Nay Now, 6.55 Sacchoandvanzetti, 7.25 Bailly, 8.00 Hey Pretty, 8.30 Katiymann, 9.00 I Am Superman.

SANDOWN: 6.00 Broad Appeal, 6.30 Poets Dance, 7.05 Indian Raj, 7.35 Quick Breath, 8.10 Motawaj, 8.40 Trouble And Strife.

DOUBLE: Distant Chimes and Heritage.