Monday's Tips

Anita Chambers previews Monday's racing in the UK and Ireland with Rayong getting the Nap vote at Windsor.

Rayong found the challenge of Royal Ascot a bit too much - but can sparkle again back in the calmer waters of the Follow At The Races On Twitter Handicap at Windsor.

Karl Burke's charge lined up in the Palace of Holyroodhouse Handicap at the showpiece event and he was not on his own in being up against it taking on Art Power, who runs in the same King Power Racing colours.

The winner is clearly a Group One sprint candidate and it is to Rayong's credit he was beaten just under six lengths in the five-furlong heat.

Making his seasonal bow, he did not have a great draw in stall three, racing on what appeared to be the disadvantageous side of the track and faring best of those that competed in the far group.

It is not the first time Rayong has bumped into a live one, either, as he was second behind wide-margin sales race winner Mums Tipple at York last year and has also crossed swords with the classy Liberty Beach, too.

This competition is not of that calibre and Rayong can get a nice confidence boost before returning to a bigger stage.

Up and coming trainer Tom Clover has started the season in great nick and can bag another winner courtesy of Broughtons Gold in the Download The At The Races App Handicap.

The selection was himself a recent winner at Newbury, doing it quite comfortably at that. Still unexposed after just three career starts, he looks to have more to give yet.

Quickstep Lady can demonstrate her winning moves in the Sky Sports Racing Sky 415 Fillies' Novice Stakes at Yarmouth.

Unplaced in two juvenile outings, Quickstep Lady was not beaten far by the well-touted Stylistique on her return at Newbury earlier this month.

While she proved no match for the winner or second-placed African Dream, Quickstep Lady kept on at her own pace in the final furlong and a repeat of that level could be good enough.

Al Watan made a fine start to his career with a second at Newbury and can improve on that in the Sky Sports Racing Sky 415 Novice Stakes.

Beaten a length and a half by First Prophet, Al Watan is certainly bred to stay further than the seven furlongs he tackles here.

Proud Archi makes a swift reappearance in the Paul Morris "Moz" 50th Birthday Celebration Handicap at Thirsk.

Second at the track on his seasonal return last week, he was staying on late in the day to grab second, beaten a length and a quarter at the line.

He relishes this seven furlongs and given that was his first outing for 324 days, he should take a leap forward, as long as he can avoid the bounce factor.

KILBEGGAN: 4.35 Doyen's Diva, 5.10 Minella United, 5.40 Friary Gold, 6.15 Moonball, 6.45 Patrick Joseph, 7.15 Pass The Ball, 7.45 Carried, 8.15 Wings Of Destiny.

LIMERICK: 1.10 Equilove, 1.40 Warrior Brave, 2.10 Neyland, 2.40 Slade Runner, 3.10 Amelia Jane, 3.40 Dawn Rising, 4.10 Great House, 4.40 Geolai.

THIRSK: 4.30 Soldierpoy, 5.00 Montalvan, 5.30 Barbarella, 6.00 Spring Bloom, 6.30 Mr Wagyu, 7.00 Moretti, 7.30 Desert History, 8.00 Proud Archi, 8.30 Wild Hope, 9.00 Smart Lass.

WINDSOR: 1.50 Fromnowon, 2.20 Perfect Symphony, 2.50 Broughtons Gold, 3.20 Rayong, 3.50 Sea Trout Reach, 4.20 Alveda, 4.50 Amir Kabir, 5.20 Caradoc.

YARMOUTH: 12.00 Tenfold, 12.30 Elected, 1.00 Al Watan, 1.30 Fard, 2.00 Quickstep Lady, 2.30 Blackheath, 3.00 Alnaseem, 3.30 Kennocha.

DOUBLE: Rayong and Quickstep Lady.