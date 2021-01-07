Friday's Tips

David Clough previews every meeting in the UK and Ireland on Friday with the best bet running at Southwell.

Greek Kodiac can double up for his new stable in the Bombardier British Hopped Amber Beer Handicap at Southwell.

Rookie trainer Kevin Philippart De Foy is making a name for himself, as of course is Greek Kodiac's jockey Cieren Fallon.

The combination proved a winning one when the ex-Mick Quinn gelding made his debut for De Foy between Christmas and the new year, striking late over this trip in a first-time tongue tie at Newcastle.

Greek Kodiac was previously successful just once in 17 attempts, over three furlongs further at Chelmsford, and was campaigned at that distance for the majority of last year in his old surroundings.

The drop in trip and move across Newmarket proved an instant success, however - and after his comfortable victory, a 5lb penalty here is no obvious bar to another as he tries Fibresand for the first time.

Half-an-hour later on the evening card, Hollie Doyle is an eyecatching jockey booking for Linda Stubbs' Oakenshield in the Betway Handicap.

The small Malton yard has had few runners of late but was well-represented when Carey Street performed with credit at Wolverhampton on Boxing Day - as he has three times since joining Stubbs, including with Doyle on board at the first attempt.

Oakenshield was a six-furlong handicap winner for Kevin Ryan at Newcastle in the summer, from just 2lb lower than his current rating.

His debut for Stubbs was not without promise over that same course and distance last month, and the four-year-old has since been dropped 3lb in time for his first foray over Southwell's six furlongs.

Earlier on, Blue Hero has obvious prospects in the Ladbrokes Watch Racing Online For Free Handicap.

Mick Appleby's gelding was a decent second to a prolific winner at Wolverhampton last weekend, on stable debut, and can break his duck in first-time cheekpieces.

The Gloaming may light up the closing Play Ladbrokes 5-A-Side On Football Handicap.

Iain Jardine's filly showed precious little, and was not expected to either on the basis of her starting prices, on her first two novice starts at Wolverhampton and Newcastle.

But back at Dunstall Park last time, she was significantly better - albeit as an unconsidered 100-1 shot again - belying her three-figure odds to finish with a late rattle into a two-and-a-quarter-length fourth.

Sticking to the minimum trip, a reproduction of that level should put her bang in the reckoning on handicap debut.

Reve rates the best bet at Lingfield in the Watch Sky Sports Racing In HD "Jumpers' Bumper" National Hunt Flat Race.

Martin Keighley's charge won over fences last time out and has actually on the all-weather in France.

Following a quick-fire four-timer over hurdles, the Phil Kirby-trained Bushypark can make it five wins on the spin in the concluding quinnbet.com "Jumpers' Bumper" National Hunt Flat Race at Newcastle.

DUNDALK: 3.55 Musharrif, 4.30 Knight Of Malta, 5.00 Kudbegood, 5.30 Royal Highness, 6.00 Hala Joud, 6.30 Scholastic, 7.00 New Vocation, 7.30 Fryerns.

LINGFIELD: 11.50 Titaneasy, 12.20 Master Burbidge, 12.50 Mondora, 1.20 Percy Prosecco, 1.50 No No Maestro, 2.20 Whitlock, 2.50 Reve, 3.20 Barbados Blue.

NEWCASTLE: 12.10 Big Ears, 12.40 Nans Gift, 1.10 Geromino, 1.40 Rayna's World, 2.10 Monsieur Co, 2.40 Onthefrontfoot, 3.10 Wye Aye, 3.40 Bushypark.

SOUTHWELL: 4.15 Blue Hero, 4.45 GREEK KODIAC (NAP), 5.15 Oakenshield, 5.45 Cheap Jack, 6.15 Kevin The Minion, 6.45 Para Queen, 7.15 The Gloaming.

DOUBLE: Greek Kodiac and Hoi Polloi.