Sunday Tips

Nick Robson has a tip for every race on Sunday with the best bet running at Pontefract.

Regal Reality looks difficult to oppose in the Sky Bet Go-Racing-In-Yorkshire Summer Festival Pomfret Stakes at Pontefract.

Sir Michael Stoute's six-year-old might not quite be the force of old - he was beaten less than three lengths by Enable in the 2019 Eclipse - but he is still capable of producing some smart performances.

His latest effort, when beaten less than three lengths into sixth place in the Summer Mile at Ascot, proved he is no back number. It was also reported that he lost a shoe during the race, which cannot have helped.

That was a Group Two, and he was a Group Three winner last year - so he looks at least capable of winning a Listed race this season.

Corinthia Knight is expected to give weight and a beating to his rivals in the tiesplanet.com - Ties For Every Occasion Handicap.

The largely consistent gelding opened his account for the current campaign with a battling display over this course and distance in the King Richard III Handicap almost three weeks ago.

The handicapper has raised him 4lb to a revised mark of 92 for that victory, but he has won a handicap off a three-figure rating in the past, so he remains feasibly treated.

Ground conditions will be much quicker on his return to West Yorkshire this weekend, but Corinthia Knight appears fairly versatile - and another bold bid looks assured.

Atomic Lady should complete her hat-trick in the Sky Bet Sunday Series Nursery at Musselburgh.

Placed on her first two starts at Thirsk and Ripon in the spring, Tim Easterby's filly made it third time lucky back at Ripon in early June before scoring comfortably on her nursery bow at York last month.

An 8lb hike makes life tougher. But she remains open to further progress, and it could be that this free-going sort can prove even more effective back over five furlongs than she was over six on the Knavesmire.

The handicapper may have let Hint Of Stars in lightly as he travels north for the Skybet Sunday Series Stayers Handicap.

Trained by Kevin Philippart de Foy, who is making a name for himself, the four-year-old has won three of his last four - with the promise of more to come.

He made easy work of a mark of 77 last time out at Yarmouth in June, prompting the assessor to raise him 8lb.

However, he was value for much more than the official winning margin of five lengths and can add to his tally in Scotland.

Dan Skelton's Knotty Ash was a very easy winner on his debut at Market Rasen, and could be the type to rattle up a sequence through the summer.

By Most Improved, who won a St James's Palace Stakes for Brian Meehan, it is a little surprising he was never given a run on the level - but Skelton will not be complaining.

He quickened up smartly on his debut and looks capable of carrying a penalty to victory in the Racing League On Sky Sports Racing Juvenile Hurdle at Uttoxeter.

Colin Tizzard's Storm Home had found winning hard before absolutely bolting up in the valuable Summer Cup last time out.

He has 10lb more to carry in the Sky Sports Racing Sky 415 Handicap Chase - but if he is in the same form, he is the one to beat once more.

MUSSELBURGH: 3.55 Drawdown, 4.20 Six Strings, 4.45 Atomic Lady, 5.15 Never Dark, 5.45 Rising Star, 6.15 I Am A Dreamer, 6.40 Hint Of Stars.

PONTEFRACT: 1.55 Fearless Angel, 2.30 Outback Boy, 3.00 Corinthia Knight, 3.35 Regal Mirage, 4.10 REGAL REALITY (NAP), 4.40 Alpha Cru, 5.10 Roydmoor.

UTTOXETER: 1.10 Knotty Ash, 1.40 No Cruise Yet, 2.15 Captain Ivan, 2.50 Storm Home, 3.25 Glinger Flame, 4.00 Rhythm Is A Dancer, 4.30 Countister, 5.00 Shentri.

DOUBLE: Regal Reality and Storm Home.