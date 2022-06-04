Sunday Tips

Anita Chambers has a tip for every race on Sunday in GB and Ireland.

Pearl Glory can take full advantage of a small drop in class with victory in the Sky Bet Sunday Series Queen Of Scots Stakes at Musselburgh.

Kevin Philippart de Foy was pretty shrewd in snapping up this Cotai Glory filly for just £12,000 at the breeze-ups last June, with Pearl Glory winning her first two starts - prompting Team Valor and Gary Barber to purchase her privately.

Pearl Glory made quite the start in her new colours, chasing home Romantic Time in a Salisbury Group Three and while she disappointed on her final juvenile run, she showed that to be just a minor blip as she again found only one too good at Group Three level on her return.

Lola Showgirl had her measure by three-quarters of a length at Lingfield, but Pearl Glory made late progress from well off the pace against a rival who already had a run under her belt.

The handicapper has hiked her 10lb for that effort and a repeat should surely be good enough in this Listed heat.

Sacred Jewel lines up in the Sky Bet Sunday Series 3YO Sprint Handicap off a mark of 75 and that could prove pretty generous.

Beaten just over three lengths by subsequent Group race scorer Zain Claudette on her racecourse bow last July, Sacred Jewel failed to sparkle in one subsequent start for Charlie Appleby, with Godolphin opting to offload her for 95,000 guineas in February.

Julie Camacho now houses this daughter of Dubawi, who is out of Temple Stakes winner Priceless - a pedigree that is certainly not to be sneezed at.

Fitted with a hood on her stable bow, Sacred Jewel made short work of her Leicester rivals last month, with an official margin of two and a half lengths not really doing justice to the style of her victory.

She kicks off her handicap career now and is impossible to ignore.

Fashion Advice posted a fine second on her return from over a year on the sidelines at Carlisle last week.

She set out to make all over five furlongs but was just reeled in towards the finish, going down by half a length but showing plenty of promise.

If she can avoid the bounce factor, the Sky Bet Sunday Series Apprentice Handicap could produce her first win since last April.

Zinc White catches the eye as he returns in the William Hill Scratch Of The Day Handicap at Goodwood.

Last seen in the Flat sphere when hacking up by seven and a half lengths at Sandown in May last year, he changed hands for £310,000 at the Goffs London Sale with a subsequent Royal Ascot run scuppered by quick ground.

He was then tried over hurdles at Ffos Las in October but after racing very keenly, he was eventually pulled up and connections opted not to have another crack.

A return to the level looks a good call for what was a progressive horse last year.

Minella Trump is consistency personified and he can bring up an eighth win in his last nine starts in the bet365 Sam Morshead Perth Gold Cup Handicap Chase at the Scottish track.

His Perth record is exemplary, winning each of his five outings at the venue and most recently scoring in April over the same three miles he faces here.

The fact he is now rated 145 - some 20lb higher than at this point last year - illustrates his progression and while that mark makes life hard, he thrives on summer ground.

GOODWOOD: 1.30 Diavolo, 2.05 Al Khazneh, 2.40 What A Dude, 3.15 Zinc White, 3.50 The Lamplighter, 4.20 Broadspear, 4.50 Leroy Leroy.

KILBEGGAN: 2.10 Call Her Now, 2.45 Level Neverending, 3.20 Whatsstoppingyou, 3.55 Tullypole Annie, 4.25 Call Me Lyreen, 4.55 Sweet Will, 5.25 Uncle Phil.

LISTOWEL: 1.55 Vanguard Star, 2.30 Are We Dreaming, 3.05 Lady Arwen, 3.40 Artistic Choice, 4.10 Chilled Out, 4.40 Han Solo, 5.10 Corbin.

MUSSELBURGH: 3.45 Finn's Charm, 4.16 Fashion Advice, 4.45 Sacred Jewel, 5.15 Baileys Derbyday, 5.45 PEARL GLORY (NAP), 6.15 Danzan, 6.45 Grand Canal.

PERTH: 2.20 Toucan Sam, 2.55 Ash Tree Meadow, 3.30 A Mere Bagatelle, 4.01 Minella Trump, 4.32 Sirwilliamwallace, 5.02 Go Bob Go, 5.35 I Love My Baie.

DOUBLE: Pearl Glory and Sacred Jewel.