Sunday Tips

Anita Chambers has a tip for every race in the UK and Ireland on Sunday.

Joe Tizzard's runners are firing on all cylinders and Sizing Cusimano can keep up the good work in the bet365 Summer Cup at Uttoxeter.

Having his first official start for the Somerset handler, who took over his father Colin's licence at the start of the current campaign, Sizing Cusimano absolutely hacked up at Newton Abbot last month.

Sent off the 9-4 favourite, the nine-year-old got into a rhythm from an early stage on his first run for 259 days and his rivals simply could not live with him.

Raised 10lb for that 27-length verdict, Sizing Cusimano could still have more to give in this Listed contest.

Eglantine Du Seuil has plenty going for her despite being saddled with top weight in the bet365 Handicap Hurdle.

Angus Cheleda takes off 5lb and the pair combined to good effect at this track last month, making light work of the opposition to win by a length.

She is now back on a career-high mark of 149, but with her confidence riding high it might not be enough to stop her.

Chief White Face was not beaten far on his most recent spin and compensation could await in the Download The Vickers.Bet App Handicap at Windsor.

Winner of one of his three outings in novice and maiden company, Richard Hughes opted to make a swift switch to handicap level at Goodwood last week, with a starting mark of 79 making plenty of appeal.

The 2-1 favourite was dropping back to five furlongs after winning over six in March and just got caught for a bit of pace in the closing stages by Rum Cocktail, eventually beaten half a length.

That was a fine effort and it looks as though the Showcasing gelding has more to offer.

Kind Gesture just did enough to prevail at Wetherby and moving up to a mile looks to be in her favour in the Cazoo Restricted Novice Stakes.

A race-fit rival proved too good on her racecourse bow, but Kind Gesture made no mistake at the second time of asking, digging deep to prevail by a head over seven furlongs.

She looked in need of a longer trip that day, so stepping back in distance is a positive.

Dee Star is taken to strike in the Cumbria Grand Handicap Chase at Cartmel.

Racing off 94 over the same extended three miles and a furlong that he faces here, Dee Star prevailed by a length and three-quarters late last month, but the margin does not do justice to the ease of his victory.

Raised 6lb for that win, Dee Star should still be competitive.

Hurricane Ali can bring up his hat-trick in the £40,000 Oakmere Homes Handicap Hurdle.

Good ground clearly seems to suit judged on recent successes at Bangor and Aintree.

There is Group One action in Ireland in the form of the Alwasmiyah Pretty Polly Stakes.

La Petite Coco sets the standard on home form but faces a formidable British challenge, with the William Haggas-trained pair of My Astra and Purplepay joined by Ed Walker's Dreamloper.

My Astra faces a big step up in class at the Curragh, but was so impressive in slamming her rivals by 12 lengths in a Listed event at Ayr last month and might just be up to the challenge.

CARTMEL: 1.50 Hophornbeam, 2.20 Hurricane Ali, 2.50 Dee Star, 3.20 Brelan D'As, 3.55 Seddon, 4.30 Longclaw, 5.00 Liloo D'Ores.

CURRAGH: 1.40 Lygon Street, 2.10 Statuette, 2.40 Lord Dudley, 3.10 Moss Tucker, 3.45 My Astra, 4.20 Dame Rapide, 4.50 Coreman, 5.25 Adonis.

UTTOXETER: 1.30 Onward Route, 2.00 Hey Frankie, 2.30 Eglantine Du Seuil, 3.00 SIZING CUSIMANO (NAP), 3.35 Lermoos Legend, 4.10 Gaulois, 4.40 Lonimoss Bareliere.

WINDSOR: 1.45 Macs Dilemma, 2.15 Love Trophy Power, 2.45 Chief White Face, 3.15 Beautiful Crown, 3.50 Leroy Leroy, 4.15 Kind Gesture, 4.55 Rose Barton.

DOUBLE: Eglantine Du Seuil and Sizing Cusimano.