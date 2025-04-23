Today on Sky Sports Racing: Lingfield hosts live action on the all-weather

Lingfield opens its gates for seven all-weather contests today – all live on Sky Sports Racing.

7.20 Lingfield - Last-time-out winner Raqraaq faces Daisy Roots

With Adam West heading to France, Jim Boyle has managed to take five-year-old Own A Racehorse Syndicate's mare Daisy Roots. She finished second over course and distance on debut for the yard at the start of the month and should go close dropping into class 6 company for this Tips For Every Race At raceday-ready.com Handicap.

Last-time-out course and distance winner Raqraaq stayed on strongly to win by a neck but was value for more that day. The 2lb rise looks fair and if he gets a strong pace, he should remain competitive. David Probert's services could prove invaluable, since the jockey recorded his 200th winner on Lingfield's all-weather recently.

Newfangled is a model of consistency and has not finished outside the placings on his last six starts. He is sure to go close for the Jonathan Portman team.

Course specialist Thoughtful Gift is the best of the rest, with Katrine Holm taking off 7lbs.

6.20 Lingfield - Subjectivist's half-sister Ghaiyya features

Three-year-old filly Ghaiyya represents Charlie Johnston and is a half-sister to the yard's recent star stayers, including Ascot Gold Cup winner Subjectivist and St Leger second Sir Ron Priestley. She finished second over a mile and two furlongs at Newcastle following a 128-day break and is expected to go close with the 5lb fillies' allowance in this Free Digital Racecard At raceday-ready.com Maiden Stakes.

Hatysa was well beaten on debut at Newbury, chasing home Cecilia Star. However, she still remains of interest as she is by Sea The Stars, out of a half-sister to 2016 Derby winner Harzand. She is expected to suit the step up in trip with Sean Dylan Bowen taking over in the plate.

Richard Hughes' Dalton Park is a half-sister to listed-winner Katara and is another that could improve for this step up to a mile and four furlongs.

Simply Ruby, Al Wasl Storm and Rogue Impact complete the shortlist.

5.50 Lingfield - Cerulean Summer, Naasma and Golden Dove clash

Dylan Cunha's Cerulean Summer stayed on well over the extended mile at Wolverhampton, suggesting she will shape well for the step up to a mile and four furlongs here. David Egan has ridden her on the last two occasions, and it could be third time lucky for the Irishman off a mark of 64 in this Get The Inside Track With raceday-ready.com Fillies' Handicap.

Six-year-old Naasma ran over two miles last time at Kempton and trainer Pat Phelan opts to drop back in trip, which will suit given she has won over course and distance before. This mare retains her mark of 68 - only 2lbs higher than when last successful at Kempton.

Golden Dove made her debut for Dan Horsford at Kempton last time and produced a decent effort to finish third and remains an interesting contender off the same mark.

Kinetic represents the lethal James Owen and Hector Crouch combination and must be respected.

Best of the rest

Still at Lingfield, the 4.50pm Download The Raceday Ready App Amateur Jockeys' Handicap sees Dubai Immo look to follow up after defying odds of 28/1 to strike at Chelmsford on his last start earlier this month.

Later on the card, Knockout Blow returns to the ring for the Get Raceday Ready Handicap at 7.50pm. Now a ten-year-old, this veteran has switched yards to the Stephanie Cassidy team and the market may well dictate his fortunes.

Internationally, Zaydann dons the Aga Khan silks for Francis-Henri Graffard in the 5.32pm Prix Bruleur at Saint-Cloud. This colt is by Dubawi out of Zaykava and should go well. In Hong Kong, Happy Valley plays host to live racing.