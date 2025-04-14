Hollie Doyle's blog: Newmarket Craven Meeting day one preview

After my Group success on Archie Watson’s Classic candidate Duty First on Saturday I’m looking forward to the return of my boss Imad Alsagar's promising three-year-old ZGHARTA in the bet365 British EBF Maiden Fillies’ Stakes (4.45) at Newmarket on Tuesday.

Zgharta should appreciate extra furlong

Based with Andrew Balding, she made a pleasing debut in a seven-furlong fillies' race on the Rowley Mile in November, showing up well until she tired in the closing stages.

By exciting sire Ghaiyyath, she should appreciate this extra furlong and worked well when I sat on her recently at Kingsclere.

She's done well for her winter break so this will be a good measure of her progress as we work to hopefully gaining some valuable black type this season.

Ararat interesting for sprint ace Cowell

Ararat looks set to go off at a big price in the Weatherbys With Venatour Racing Handicap (1.50pm) at Newmarket on Tuesday.

Robert Cowell's gelding won at this track in September 2023 for David Simcock and makes his turf debut for his new stable after tuning up on the All-Weather last month.

Though his three wins have all come over seven furlongs, the son of Kodiac isn't short of speed so could easily outrun his odds.

Crisford filly can step up in Nell Gwyn

Classic clues will be plentiful in the Lanwades Stud Nell Gwyn Stakes (3.35pm) at Newmarket on Tuesday when Simon and Ed Crisford's Arabian Dusk can build on last year's classy two-year-old form.

The form of her Cheveley Park third looks strong and she can give James Doyle a great ride with the Guineas presumably on her agenda.

I'm also looking forward to seeing Godolphin's once-raced Verse Of Love put her reputation on the line. She's been held in high regard by Charlie Appleby and the team at Moulton Paddocks since winning a Newmarket maiden in October.

Ollie Sangster's filly Celestial Orbit is another intriguing runner. She impressed by winning a Listed race at Sandown last summer, earning a rating of 104, and could be open to more improvement this year.

Hawkeye can serve up Craven ace for Owen

James Owen has strong claims with Wimbledon Hawkeye in the Group Three bet365 Craven Stakes (3.35) at Newmarket on Wednesday. Last season's Royal Lodge winner is among the stand-outs at the weights in this traditional 2000 Guineas trial.

I'd love to see him win for the Gredley family but John and Thady Gosden's Field Of Gold looks exciting. He won the Solario Stakes last season before stepping into Group 1 company in France and finishing a creditable fourth.

Duty looks a live Classic contender

To win the Group Three Dubai Duty Free Stakes at Newbury on Saturday for the second successive year was a great feeling.

Duty First's impressive performance has me dreaming of a second Classic success at Newmarket next month in the Betfred 1000 Guineas.

Image: Duty First quickens clear to win the Fred Darling at Newbury

I said in my weekend blog how pleased we'd been with Victorious Racing's filly going into the Classic trial and Archie Watson got her there in fantastic fettle.

She's clearly improved significantly on her juvenile form and has come out of her race in good shape. The owners are happy to supplement her for the Guineas and I'm sure the step up to one mile will suit her.