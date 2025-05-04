Castleford Tigers 8-32 Wakefield Trinity: Magic Weekend comes to a close with dominant Trinity victory

Wakefield Trinity posted a dominant 32-8 Super League Magic Weekend victory over Castleford Tigers, bringing the curtain down on a two-day festival of rugby league at St James' Park in Newcastle.

Trinity scored six tries in the success through full-back Max Jowitt, prop Caius Faatili (two), right wing Lachlan Walmsley (two) and left wing Tom Johnstone.

Castleford could only respond with two unconverted tries on the day via wing Josh Simm and centre Sam Wood, as the Tigers disappointed with their performance.

The victory moves Wakefield on to 10 points in the standings, level with St Helens, Warrington Wolves and Catalans Dragons as their return Super League campaign continues to impress.

Lachlan Walmsley was a standout as Wakefield Trinity posted a dominant victory over Castleford Tigers in Newcastle

Wakefield, backed by thousands of travelling fans in St James' Park, settled into an early period of territorial dominance, and were eventually rewarded with the opening try in the ninth minute: Jowitt stepping on the accelerator after neat interplay with Johnstone and Jake Trueman.

If that score had much to do with good Trinity play, their second seven minutes later owed much to a slice of fortune: captain Mike McMeeken seeking to control a loose ball with his foot, bobbling possession backwards, and then setting off into the space before finding Faatili.

Outstanding defence from Walmsley to somehow hold the ball up in-goal as Alex Mellor dived to score halted Castleford's response, with Wakefield's Isaiah Vagana then extremely fortunate to avoid a card of some description having hit Daniel Okoro in the head with his shoulder.

In the 32nd minute, Castleford did get onto the scoreboard as Simm finished strongly in the right corner, but Rowan Milnes was unable to convert.

Three minutes from the end of the half, Wakefield's commanding lead was restored, though, as Walmsley flew in brilliantly in the corner for a finish of real quality.

Walmsley finished superbly for two tries on the day

That score left things 16-4 to Trinity at half-time, and just three minutes into the second half they extended that further as Johnstone claimed a well-weighted Mason Lino kick-pass in the corner to score.

Jowitt converted exceptionally for 22-4, and with Wakefield continuing to dictate play, Walmsley attempted his second acrobatic finish of the game, only for the Video Ref to spot him losing the ball in the act of scoring.

Tom Johnstone scored early in the second half for Wakefield as their dominance continued

Castleford notched their second try on the hour mark as captain Wood slid in, but Wakefield were next to come close when Walmsley tore down the right and kicked inside, only for the chasing Jowitt to knock the ball on.

Wakey were not to be denied, though, and within moments had their fifth through Walmsley in the corner again after Harvey Smith made the telling break and Lino gorgeously drifted on a pass before looping one over to the right wing.

Faatili then lifted the Wakefield fans to their feet in the Leazes End courtesy of a remarkable break and score which started from within his own half and ended under the sticks.

McGuire: We got everything wrong today | Powell: Our pack were outstanding

Castleford Tigers head coach Danny McGuire told Sky Sports...

"I thought we were rubbish. We were soft. We got outmuscled, out-enthused. They were better in every department. It is really tough to take as a coach.

"Physically I thought we were really off it today. Consistency - falling in love with ourselves a bit because of one good performance.

"You have to do the hard things it takes to win and we didn't do that today. Didn't do any right things today. It is disappointing and frustrating.

"I am going to tell them what I feel and think. I have to be honest with them."

Wakefield Trinity head coach Daryl Powell told Sky Sports...

"I thought the boys were class today. We opened up and expressed ourselves as we got into the game.

"I thought the pack out there were phenomenal, they really dominated the game.

"The team overall were outstanding today."

