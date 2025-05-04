Huddersfield Giants 12-10 Hull FC: Liam Knight red carded as Giants post first Super League win of season at Magic Weekend
Leroy Cudjoe, Jacob Gagai score tries for Huddersfield Giants in Magic Weekend win vs 12-player Hull FC; with seconds left of first half, Hull lost Sam Eseh to sin-bin and Liam Knight to red card; victory is Huddersfield's first Super League win of season; Hull miss chance to go fourth
By Michael Cantillon at St James' Park
Last Updated: 04/05/25 3:27pm
Super League's basement side Huddersfield Giants stunned an undisciplined Hull FC at Magic Weekend in Newcastle, picking up their first win of the season 12-10 after Liam Knight's red card.
The final 10 seconds of the opening half saw Hull - who would have gone fourth with victory - implode, losing Sam Eseh to a sin-binning for a high tackle, before Knight was dismissed shortly after for a high shoulder charge to the head of Sam Hewitt.
Captain Leroy Cudjoe and Jacob Gagai scored tries for the Giants, who lost Tom Burgess to a first-half sin-binning themselves due to a shoulder charge.
Herman Ese'ese and Lewis Martin got over for Hull FC but their numerical disadvantage for the entire second half eventually told.
A promising start by Huddersfield brought no points for the Giants, with the closest they came being a spell of pressure deep in Hull territory that ended with FC's Knight lying in the way of Zac Woolford and causing a fumble, with the referee ruling no penalty but, instead, a turnover.
Hull's performance proved scrappy, however, with several plays resulting in knock-ons and soft handovers of possession. On 17 minutes, it was Huddersfield who edged in front via the boot of impressive full-back George Flanagan after a Hull offside.
More Huddersfield pressure saw them batter at the Hull line, but the chance ended when Joe Greenwood spilled forward on a crash-ball near the try-line.
Down the other end, Hull continued to make errors when well-placed, and they were made to pay when Giants skipper Cudjoe sauntered in under the posts just before the half-hour off a lovely Adam Clune short-ball.
Hull responded almost immediately, though, after Huddersfield spilled the ball soon after the restart - a successful captain's challenge by Hull's Aiden Sezer seeing them presented with the ball, with a call of interference overturned - and Ese'ese then powered over off a wonderful John Asiata offload out of a tackle.
Two minutes from the end of the half, Huddersfield were then reduced to 12 players for 10 minutes after a needless bit of indiscipline from Burgess, who clocked Asiata in the head with a shoulder charge.
A remarkable piece of defence from Huddersfield's Flanagan somehow denied Cade Cust a try as the half drew to a close, holding the ball up in-goal and ensuring a half-time lead at 8-6.
Yet, with 10 seconds of the half to go, Hull conspired to be reduced to 11 players: Eseh sin-binned for a high shot and follow-up hit on Matty English, and Knight then red carded for a brutal shoulder charge to the head of Hewitt.
Into the second period, Hull FC saw out the remainder of their spell reduced to 11, even with the Giants restored to the full complement for a time with the reintroduction of Burgess.
The Giants kept their heads to score again on 55 minutes, though, as Clune's long pass found Gagai to score in the corner.
Hull FC hit back straight away with their first attack of the second half: a stunning Davy Litten offload releasing Martin to acrobatically finish in the corner.
Adam Swift passed up a huge chance for Huddersfield down the left as Cust did well to stand him up, with the Giants guilty of failing to put the opposition away in the game.
It was to matter not in the end, though, as a late successful Huddersfield captain's challenge earned possession back with less than two minutes to play, and Hull would not get any further chances.
Robinson: Flanagan was exceptional | Cartwright: Our discipline cost us
Huddersfield Giants head coach Luke Robinson...
"I am really, really proud of the lads, they stuck together.
"I thought young George Flanagan at the back was sensational. He was unbelievable today. He has worked really, really hard all off season. I am really chuffed for him."
Hull FC head coach John Cartwright...
"The discipline was poor. Then we made ourselves play with 12 men.
"It was only three seconds until half-time. It was five minutes of madness. It was probably frustration with the way we played. Then you are chasing your tail with 12 men."
Round 10 - Magic Weekend
Saturday May 3 - all exclusively live on Sky Sports
Leigh 26-24 Catalans
Hull KR 54-0 Salford
St Helens 4-17 Leeds
Sunday 4th May - all exclusively live on Sky Sports
Huddersfield 12-10 Hull FC
Wigan vs Warrington - 3.15pm
Castleford vs Wakefield - 5.30pm
