Hull 12-23 Castleford: Tigers produce impressive win against Hull FC

Castleford claimed a highly-impressive 23-12 victory over play-off rivals Hull FC to register a fourth-successive Super League win.

Former Hull player Jordan Turner touched down twice during the first half and Danny Richardson and Niall Evalds added further tries after the break.

Brett Hodgson's hosts scored either side of half-time through Adam Swift and Jake Connor but the visitors were not to be denied and ran out worthy victors.

Chris Satae and Mahe Fonua returned for Hull after being named among the replacements but Joe Cator and Josh Reynolds were absent after sustaining season-ending injuries during last Saturday's derby win over Hull KR.

Ben McNamara was brought into the side to replace Reynolds at stand-off, leaving Connor at full-back.

Castleford, who named an unchanged squad following last weekend's home win over derby rivals Wakefield, breached Hull's defence with a fourth-minute opener when Paul McShane found Turner, who crashed over from close range.

Richardson added the conversion to make it 6-0 but the Tigers lost McShane soon after through injury following a tackle which saw him initially attempt to play on before being replaced by Adam Milner.

The momentum then swung in Hull's favour when Connor's fine pass sent Swift over in the left corner for an impressive finish which Marc Sneyd converted to make it 6-6.

Midway through the first half, imposing Hull second-rower Manu Ma'u took a short pass from Sneyd and attempted to ground the ball.

Derrell Olpherts looks to get past Hull FC's Cameron Scott

Referee Ben Thaler signalled a no-try and video referee Robert Hicks confirmed the Hull man was short of the line as Castleford survived before being dealt a blow in the 25th minute when Liam Watts was sin-binned.

The former Hull FC prop was deemed by Thaler to have made a dangerous tackle on Jordan Lane, but in the 30th minute, a drop-goal by Richardson edged Castleford 7-6 ahead.

Three minutes later, Richardson attempted to dart over the line on the last tackle but Connor showed his defensive prowess to hold up the former St Helens man and earn Hull the turnover.

Hull saw centre Carlos Tuimavave depart through injury before Castleford struck a second try in the 37th minute when Greg Eden found Turner with a superb pass and he burst clear down the left flank to score.

Richardson added the extras to make it 13-6 and Watts almost barrelled over early in the second half.

Richardson fired over a penalty in the 57th minute and - on the hour mark - he dived over in the right corner for a try which he could not convert.

Still, Castleford led 16-6 before Connor took a fine pass from Cameron Scott to cross the line in the 64th minute and Sneyd's conversion made it 16-12.

Jake Connor on his way to scoring Hull's second try

But, with five minutes remaining, Evalds escaped the Hull defence inside the right channel to score and Richardson converted before Scott Taylor and George Griffin were sin-binned late on following a melee.