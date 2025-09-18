Hull FC 22-26 Catalans Dragons: Guillermo Aispuro-Bichet's double dashes Super League play-off hopes

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the Betfred Super League match between Hull FC and Catalans Dragons Highlights from the Betfred Super League match between Hull FC and Catalans Dragons

Catalans full-back Guillermo Aispuro-Bichet scored two tries in a 26-22 win at the MKM Stadium which dashed Hull FC's Super League play-off hopes.

Hull had gone into their final game of the regular season knowing they needed a win to have any chance of taking sixth spot from Wakefield.

Nick Cotric, Tommy Makinson, and Reimis Smith all scored for Catalans, while Hull's Harvey Barron and Lewis Martin each grabbed a brace in a thrilling contest.

Hull made a flying start when Zak Hardaker's chip found Barron, who crossed in the second minute. Hardaker added the extras to make it 6-0.

Catalans responded quickly as Cotric stretched out one-handed to score in the corner. Their second came after Hull spilled a high kick, allowing Makinson to touch down-despite appearing to have a foot in touch. Aispuro-Bichet converted to edge Catalans ahead 10-6.

Tom Briscoe's quick restart caught Catalans off guard, setting Barron free for an 80-metre dash and his second try. Hardaker's conversion put Hull back in front.

Catalans answered with a clever inside pass from Makinson before going into touch, allowing Smith to score and reclaim the lead at 14-12.

Tommy Makinson became the fourth player in Super League history to score 200 tries

Luke Keary was sin-binned for a late challenge on Callum Kemp, and Jordan Lane was held up just short of the line by Aispuro-Bichet, leaving Catalans narrowly ahead at the break.

Hull's Davy Litten was stopped inches from the line early in the second half, and a knock-on handed Catalans possession deep in their own half.

A high kick was dropped by Logan Moy and fell kindly for Aispuro-Bichet, who scored and converted his own try to extend the lead to 20-12.

Hull FC players stand dejected after the full-time whistle

Aispuro-Bichet struck again from dummy half, and his second conversion gave Catalans a 14-point cushion with just over 20 minutes remaining.

Hull rallied as Aiden Sezer broke through the Catalans defence and passed to Martin, who finished in the corner. Hardaker's third conversion narrowed the gap to eight points. Martin then chased a kick and touched down after Catalans failed to clear, bringing Hull within striking distance.

Hull were handed a final opportunity when Jordan Dezaria blocked Martin off the ball, but Kemp's knock-on ended their hopes. With that, Hull's play-off chances slipped away in a hard-fought and dramatic encounter.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

Catalans 'played for personal pride'

Catalans Dragons head coach Joel Tomkins told Sky Sports: "We've definitely seen more effort and the right attitude in the last six weeks. We didn't make it easy for ourselves tonight, but I can't fault the effort, desire, and will to defend. That's all I've asked for since day one - just turning up for each other.

"The last two weeks we've played teams with big stakes. We didn't have anything to play for except each other and the boys moving on. Some are retiring, some joining new teams. They found their own motivation and played for personal pride. I've been pushing that for weeks, and they've delivered."

'Worst thing we did was score early'

Hull FC head coach John Cartwright told Sky Sports: "Probably the worst thing we could've done was score a try that early. I was a bit worried about the atmosphere tonight. We did have something to play for - you never know what might happen tomorrow - but we were sort of hitting and hoping.

"After that first try, our intensity just wasn't there in the first half and early second half. I'm disappointed with the result and for the people here tonight, but I'm very proud of the group across the year.

"We probably got done by a bigger side tonight. They had big boys out there, and ours were on the bench."

Makinson joins elite Super League club

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

Player of the Match - Tommy Makinson - after becoming the fourth man behind Ryan Hall, Josh Charnley and Danny McGuire to score 200 Super League tries:

"It means a lot to join an elite club like that. It's special, but I'm probably more made up for the team to be honest. We've finished the season how we wanted to start it. This year hasn't been good enough on our behalf, but hopefully we can take this performance and build into next year.

"Everyone says they don't play for personal records but breaking something like that is always special. It's emotional - being a kid from Wigan, having my grandparents watching at home, it's a proud moment. It'll get beaten in time, but for now I can say I was up there and could score a try."

Super League fixtures

Round 27

Thurs September 18: Hull KR 28-20 Warrington

Hull KR 28-20 Warrington Thurs September 18: Hull FC 22-26 Catalans

Hull FC 22-26 Catalans Fri September 19: St Helens vs Castleford - 8pm

St Helens vs Castleford - 8pm Fri September 19: Leigh vs Huddersfield - 8pm

Leigh vs Huddersfield - 8pm Fri September 19: Salford vs Wakefield - 8pm

Salford vs Wakefield - 8pm Fri September 19: Wigan vs Leeds - 8pm

Knockout stage

Elimination play-offs

Fri September 26: Third vs sixth - 8pm

Third vs sixth - 8pm Sat September 27 Fourth vs fifth - 8pm

Semi-finals

Fri October 3: Second vs TBC - 8pm

Second vs TBC - 8pm Sat October 4: First vs TBC - 5.30pm

Grand Final (Old Trafford)

Sat October 11: TBC vs TBC - 6pm

Watch every Super League game live on Sky Sports. Two matches in each round are exclusively live, with the remaining four fixtures shown on Sky Sports+ via the red button.