Hull FC 22-26 Catalans Dragons: Guillermo Aispuro-Bichet's double dashes Super League play-off hopes
Hull FC fail to keep their end of the bargain as play-off hopes dashed by Catalans Dragons; Wakefield Trinity qualify for Super League play-offs with a game to spare ahead of Friday's clash with Salford; watch every Super League match live on Sky Sports
Last Updated: 18/09/25 10:39pm
Catalans full-back Guillermo Aispuro-Bichet scored two tries in a 26-22 win at the MKM Stadium which dashed Hull FC's Super League play-off hopes.
Hull had gone into their final game of the regular season knowing they needed a win to have any chance of taking sixth spot from Wakefield.
Nick Cotric, Tommy Makinson, and Reimis Smith all scored for Catalans, while Hull's Harvey Barron and Lewis Martin each grabbed a brace in a thrilling contest.
Hull made a flying start when Zak Hardaker's chip found Barron, who crossed in the second minute. Hardaker added the extras to make it 6-0.
Catalans responded quickly as Cotric stretched out one-handed to score in the corner. Their second came after Hull spilled a high kick, allowing Makinson to touch down-despite appearing to have a foot in touch. Aispuro-Bichet converted to edge Catalans ahead 10-6.
Tom Briscoe's quick restart caught Catalans off guard, setting Barron free for an 80-metre dash and his second try. Hardaker's conversion put Hull back in front.
Catalans answered with a clever inside pass from Makinson before going into touch, allowing Smith to score and reclaim the lead at 14-12.
Luke Keary was sin-binned for a late challenge on Callum Kemp, and Jordan Lane was held up just short of the line by Aispuro-Bichet, leaving Catalans narrowly ahead at the break.
Hull's Davy Litten was stopped inches from the line early in the second half, and a knock-on handed Catalans possession deep in their own half.
A high kick was dropped by Logan Moy and fell kindly for Aispuro-Bichet, who scored and converted his own try to extend the lead to 20-12.
Aispuro-Bichet struck again from dummy half, and his second conversion gave Catalans a 14-point cushion with just over 20 minutes remaining.
Hull rallied as Aiden Sezer broke through the Catalans defence and passed to Martin, who finished in the corner. Hardaker's third conversion narrowed the gap to eight points. Martin then chased a kick and touched down after Catalans failed to clear, bringing Hull within striking distance.
Hull were handed a final opportunity when Jordan Dezaria blocked Martin off the ball, but Kemp's knock-on ended their hopes. With that, Hull's play-off chances slipped away in a hard-fought and dramatic encounter.
Catalans 'played for personal pride'
Catalans Dragons head coach Joel Tomkins told Sky Sports: "We've definitely seen more effort and the right attitude in the last six weeks. We didn't make it easy for ourselves tonight, but I can't fault the effort, desire, and will to defend. That's all I've asked for since day one - just turning up for each other.
"The last two weeks we've played teams with big stakes. We didn't have anything to play for except each other and the boys moving on. Some are retiring, some joining new teams. They found their own motivation and played for personal pride. I've been pushing that for weeks, and they've delivered."
'Worst thing we did was score early'
Hull FC head coach John Cartwright told Sky Sports: "Probably the worst thing we could've done was score a try that early. I was a bit worried about the atmosphere tonight. We did have something to play for - you never know what might happen tomorrow - but we were sort of hitting and hoping.
"After that first try, our intensity just wasn't there in the first half and early second half. I'm disappointed with the result and for the people here tonight, but I'm very proud of the group across the year.
"We probably got done by a bigger side tonight. They had big boys out there, and ours were on the bench."
Makinson joins elite Super League club
Player of the Match - Tommy Makinson - after becoming the fourth man behind Ryan Hall, Josh Charnley and Danny McGuire to score 200 Super League tries:
"It means a lot to join an elite club like that. It's special, but I'm probably more made up for the team to be honest. We've finished the season how we wanted to start it. This year hasn't been good enough on our behalf, but hopefully we can take this performance and build into next year.
"Everyone says they don't play for personal records but breaking something like that is always special. It's emotional - being a kid from Wigan, having my grandparents watching at home, it's a proud moment. It'll get beaten in time, but for now I can say I was up there and could score a try."
Super League fixtures
Round 27
- Thurs September 18: Hull KR 28-20 Warrington
- Thurs September 18: Hull FC 22-26 Catalans
- Fri September 19: St Helens vs Castleford - 8pm
- Fri September 19: Leigh vs Huddersfield - 8pm
- Fri September 19: Salford vs Wakefield - 8pm
- Fri September 19: Wigan vs Leeds - 8pm
Knockout stage
Elimination play-offs
- Fri September 26: Third vs sixth - 8pm
- Sat September 27 Fourth vs fifth - 8pm
Semi-finals
- Fri October 3: Second vs TBC - 8pm
- Sat October 4: First vs TBC - 5.30pm
Grand Final (Old Trafford)
- Sat October 11: TBC vs TBC - 6pm
