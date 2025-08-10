Hull FC 80-6 Salford Red Devils: Hull score 14 tries in Super League rout as Red Devils' financial crisis laid bare

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Hull FC and their fans showed solidarity with Salford amidst the Red Devils' financial crisis Hull FC and their fans showed solidarity with Salford amidst the Red Devils' financial crisis

Hull FC romped to an 80-6 win over patched-up Salford in a demolition job that laid bare the deepening crisis engulfing the Red Devils.

Salford ran in 10 tries on their last visit to the MKM Stadium in a 58-4 triumph 11 months ago, but ongoing financial woes left them relying on a raft of young loanees just to fulfil Sunday's contest.

Fighting for a play-off spot, Hull were in no mood to be charitable and scored 14 tries, at one point threatening to eclipse their record 88-0 Challenge Cup triumph over Sheffield Eagles in March 2003.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Former Salford Red Devils captain Ryan Brierley reacted to leaving his boyhood team as the club find themselves in extremely difficult financial hardship Former Salford Red Devils captain Ryan Brierley reacted to leaving his boyhood team as the club find themselves in extremely difficult financial hardship

Lewis Martin headlined with four tries, while Zak Hardaker had a dozen conversions, but the biggest cheer of a sunny afternoon went to Brad Dwyer barging over for a consolation with three minutes left.

A sparse but hardy travelling support sporadically broke out into chants of 'you're not fit to own the club' in protest at Salford's hierarchy, which was applauded on several occasions by Hull fans.

Lewis Martin made crossing the whitewash light work in the drubbing of Salford

While Hull moved back above Wakefield and up into sixth in Super League, wiping out a big chunk of their inferior points difference in the process, Salford remain rooted to the foot of the table.

With Riley Lumb, Ciaran Nolan, Ben Littlewood, Harvey Makin, Taylor Kerr and Dwyer making their debuts, Salford were on a hiding to nothing, resembling a side put together at the last minute.

Hull had won only once at home in eight previous games this year and were beaten by lowly Huddersfield last time out but the Airlie Birds did not look back after Martin opened the scoring inside 80 seconds.

Davy Litten was among the raft of try scorers for Hull FC

Martin, who bagged a treble against the Giants a fortnight ago, collected the ball on the left and bulldozed through opposite number Sam Hill and the covering Declan Murphy to touch down.

Martin then spotted a yawning gap in Salford's middle before teeing up fellow wing Harvey Barron to score and Jed Cartwright leapt above two defenders to collect a high ball for a try after 15 minutes.

Hull worked the ball this way and that to score on opposing flanks through Barron and Martin, who with another hat-trick there for the taking unselfishly passed to Davy Litten to score after Cartwright had bagged his second.

Martin would not be denied his third as he took his tally of tries for the season to 26, a new club record in the modern era, before Cade Cust got in on the act as Hull went in at the break 50-0 ahead.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

The one-way traffic continued after half-time as more sustained pressure saw Martin go over on the left, while Herman Ese'ese and Amir Bourouh also got on the scoreboard before the hour mark.

Hardaker then set up Litten with a long grubber then Tom Briscoe for his 100th try for Hull and split the posts for his 11th and 12th conversions, with nearly a quarter of an hour still remaining.

Salford Red Devils celebrated Brad Dwyer scoring in the closing act of the game

However, it was Salford who had the final say as Dwyer barrelled over under the posts, with Lumb adding the extras, to great applause from both sets of supporters in the 11,242-strong crowd.

Rowley hoping for 'light at the end of the tunnel'

Salford Red Devils head coach Paul Rowley to Sky Sports:

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Salford Red Devils head coach Paul Rowley admitted it is a 'tough' situation at the club as their financial crisis deepens, speaking after their loss to Hull FC. Salford Red Devils head coach Paul Rowley admitted it is a 'tough' situation at the club as their financial crisis deepens, speaking after their loss to Hull FC.

"It is the same as last week, same as this week, I am just sad to be honest. That is all I can say.

"It was a tough watch and I am sure it was tough to commentate on it because you are trying to present a show that is interesting and exciting for everybody.

"There is nothing fun about that. The thing is, when you look at the fans. I represent them and it is a burden and a privilege in equal measures. We are here for them.

"Ryan and Jack leaving this week has been a big hit for me personally. It is tough, I can't lie.

"It is tough to see light at the minute but you have got to just keep believing. The ownership group say there is light at the end of the tunnel so we have got to keep believing but it is tough.

"There is six games left and that is not my team. That is a bunch of loan players brought in- they have twisted the rules so we can fulfil fixtures."

Watch every Super League game this season live on Sky Sports - including two matches in each round exclusively live, with the remaining four matches each week shown on Sky Sports+ via the red button.