Leigh Leopards 34-6 Catalans Dragons: Umyla Hanley leads Leigh to Super League win; Hull FC shade Huddersfield Giants

Umyla Hanley scored a hat-trick of tries as Leigh maintained their 100 per cent start in the Betfred Super League with a crushing 34-6 victory over winless Catalans Dragons.

Keanan Brand, Jack Hughes and Ethan O'Neill also crossed in an impressive performance at the Leigh Sports Village that condemned the lacklustre Dragons to a third successive loss.

Alrix Da Costa did claim a late consolation try for the visitors but, with Gareth O'Brien weighing in with five goals, Leigh were convincing winners.

The Leopards were without exciting close-season signing David Armstrong through illness, meaning youngster AJ Towse came in for his debut following his move from York.

Their first task was to defend as Catalans started strongly and Brand produced a superb tackle to halt Arthur Romano.

Leopards centre Hanley celebrated the opening score after crashing over from a Lachlan Lam pass.

Brand increased the advantage from a length-of-the-field break after Owen Trout seized on a poor pass by Luke Keary.

Catalans rallied, but Leigh broke away again through Towse after Ben Garcia had been stopped just short of the hosts' line. Lam took up the attack and sent Hughes powering through for his side's third try.

The Dragons' Jordan Dezaria was sin-binned for preventing a quick Leigh restart. Leigh made their extra man count after the restart as Hanley jinked his way through the defence for his second of the night.

The Leopards piled on the pressure with a series of sets in Dragons territory and increased their lead just before the hour when O'Brien's offload allowed O'Neill to stride over for a simple score.

Da Costa forced his way over under the posts to belatedly register for Catalans and Tommy Makinson added the routine conversion, but the result was long since secured.

Hanley had the final say when he found a gap in Catalans' tired defence to complete his treble in the closing stages.

Hull FC edge out Huddersfield 11-10

Hull FC staged a late fightback to edge an 11-10 Betfred Super League victory at the John Smith's Stadium and deepen Huddersfield's misery.

The Giants remain pointless after three games but will feel they should have won having led 10-4 with less than 15 minutes remaining.

But they gave away the ball close to the Hull line to allow Harvey Barron to score a breakaway try, and former Giants stand-off Aidan Sezer bagged the crucial drop goal to earn the visitors their second win of the season.

