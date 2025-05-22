Super League: First-half blitz sets Hull FC on way to 26-12 victory at Leigh Leopards

Hull FC ended a four-game losing streak in Super League as they powered to a 26-12 victory at Leigh on Thursday.

The Airlie Birds did all their damage in the first half as they raced ahead with tries from Cade Cust, Herman Ese'ese, Lewis Martin and Sam Eseh.

The game was a far cry from the pulsating 22-22 draw the sides fought out in March as Leigh offered little until too late.

Tries from Edwin Ipape and Owen Trout in the final quarter added some respectability to the score-line but the result was never in doubt.

Cade Cust scored one of four first-half Hull FC tries as they went on to secure Super League victory at Leigh on Thursday

Aidan Sezer was at his creative best for Hull and added five goals, while it was also a sweet return for the visitors' four former Leigh players - John Asiata, Ed Chamberlain, Tom Briscoe and Zak Hardaker.

Hull took charge early on after a loose pass from Robbie Mulhern gifted them possession in dangerous territory.

Sezer spread play and Cust showed his strength to burrow through several challenges to touch down.

The visitors stepped up the pressure as Sezer landed a 40-20 kick. Will Pryce drove close to the line and Ese'ese crashed over from close range.

Leigh rallied following a Lachlan Lam 40-20 but were thwarted close to the line after Hull successfully challenged a penalty awarded against them.

The Leopards suffered a further blow as Joe Ofahengaue sustained a serious-looking shoulder injury and Hull struck again as he received treatment, claiming their third try out wide through Martin.

Another followed on the stroke of half-time, Eseh finishing off more good work from Sezer under the posts. With five goals from Sezer, Hull held a commanding 26-0 advantage at the break.

Leigh tightened up in the second period but still struggled to trouble Hull. Matt Davis and Mulhern both drove close but were stopped short of the line.

Ipape finally got them on the scoreboard with just over an hour gone when he wriggled under the posts after a Tesi Niu break and Ben McNamara converted.

Trout cut the arrears further and Josh Charnley threatened to create another after an electric break but Sezer got back to cut out Ipape's pass.

