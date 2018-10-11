Wigan will win Grand Final through hard work, not romance, says Sam Tomkins

Sam Tomkins has won both of his Grand Finals with Wigan Warriors

Wigan full-back Sam Tomkins is hoping history can repeat itself when he makes his third Grand Final appearance on Saturday.

The 29-year-old England international ended his first spell at his home-town club with a Super League title, courtesy of a 30-16 win over Warrington at Old Trafford in 2013.

Tomkins went to try his hand in the NRL after that game but spent only two seasons away from Wigan and, five years on, Warrington once again stand between him and glory.

"I'll save all the emotion for after the game," said Tomkins, who will join Catalans Dragons on a three-year contract at the end of the season.

"It is a little bit different this time. In 2013 when I left with a Grand Final ring, I wasn't sure if I'd play for Wigan again. It turns out I have but I know this will be my last game in a Wigan jersey.

"There's a very slim chance I'd ever wear a Wigan jersey again so it's important for me to hopefully bow out as a winner."

Tomkins is leaving Wigan for Catalans Dragons after the Grand Final

Tomkins' team-mates John Bateman and Ryan Sutton will echo those sentiments as they prepare to make the move to the NRL with Canberra, while long-serving coach Shaun Wane is also leaving the Warriors after a 30-year link.

Leeds gave coach Tony Smith a winning send-off in the 2007 Grand Final and also triumphed at Old Trafford to provide fitting farewells to Kevin Sinfield, Jamie Peacock, Kylie Leuluai, Danny McGuire and Rob Burrow.

But Tomkins, who was also a winner against St Helens in 2010, is no romantic and does not believe victory on Saturday is written in the stars.

Shaun Wane is also leaving Wigan following the match against Warrington

"It would be nice if that was the case but I don't believe in all that romantic stuff to be honest," he said.

"You win trophies through hard work and Leeds didn't win those trophies because players were leaving, they won because they worked really hard and deserved it.

"It's the same on Saturday, we'll not be thinking it's written in the stars or it's fate, we know we've just got to work hard for 80 minutes and hopefully get a win."