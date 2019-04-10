Michael Shenton says Castleford must play the full 80 against Huddersfield

Michael Shenton anticipates a physical battle against Huddersfield

Michael Shenton has called on his Castleford team-mates to replicate their second-half showing against Wigan when they visit Huddersfield on Thursday, live on Sky Sports Arena.

The Tigers captain played his part in a miraculous fightback from a 16-point deficit at the interval against the Warriors last time out in the 38-28 win, as Daryl Powell's side rose to third place in the Betfred Super League.

Shenton told Sky Sports: "It was very important we beat Wigan, as we've had to come through a tough period. Wigan came to play last week and we had a terrible start to the game, but it felt like we were playing quite well even early on to be honest, but were just leaking some soft tries.

"But the way we fought back into it was great and you could see the belief grow from there. We finished the game pretty well so we've taken a lot of confidence from that game, but the teams below us are starting to play really well too, so it's important we stay within touching distance of the two best teams in the competition.

"I felt we started to get a grip of the game about 10 minutes before half-time, so Daryl just told us to rekindle the belief from the week before against Leeds, as we'd had a terrible first-half against them, but it was more just a kick up the backside. We were told to challenge the Wigan up front as they had a young pack out there, and to up our intensity."

Castleford are four points behind Warrington and St Helens but the early pacesetters play each other on Friday so there is a chance for Powell's men to make some inroads.

Shenton praised Castleford's middle pack after beating Wigan

After beginning the season with four straight defeats, Huddersfield have started to climb away from the foot of the table by winning three of their last five matches - and Shenton knows Thursday's clash at the John Smith's Stadium will require an 80-minute performance.

2:59 Highlights from the Super League clash between Castleford and Wigan Highlights from the Super League clash between Castleford and Wigan

He added: "Huddersfield will be disappointed that they're not further up the table, but I believe they're a really talented team.

"They've had injuries too, but a few wins and they're right back in the mix. No one's out of it.

Shenton celebrates the win over Wigan with head coach Daryl Powell

"They've got some really big, aggressive forwards and it's the same with the backs when you look at Ukuma Ta'ai, Jermaine McGillvary and Akuila Uate - they're big, imposing, physical players. Your attitude has to be fantastic and you have to be up for a real physical battle.

"They're good at home, and we're still adapting to our own style of play. We need our pack to play like they did against Wigan."

"We've been focusing this week on building on the second-half against Wigan and we'll try to turn that into 80-minute performances instead of giving teams 20-point head starts, as that's not ideal. It's just about building on the positive stuff we've been doing lately."