Great Britain call up Leeds winger Ash Handley for Lions tour

Ash Handley was in the England Knights squad that played two internationals against Papua New Guinea last year

Leeds winger Ash Handley has been called up by Great Britain as a replacement for the injured Oliver Gildart and Ryan Hall.

Handley, 23, was one of four England players from the World Cup Nines in Sydney who were placed on stand-by, alongside Sam Tomkins, Reece Lyne and Liam Watts.

Sydney Roosters man Hall was sent home after dislocating his knee during the first Test defeat by New Zealand in Auckland on Saturday, while Wigan's Gildart dislocated his shoulder in the opening tour game against Tonga.

Handley, who was the second-highest scorer in the Super League in 2019, will not be considered for the second Test against New Zealand in Christchurch on Saturday and will join up with the squad ahead of the one-off Test against Papua New Guinea in Port Moresby on November 16.

Great Britain tour manager Jamie Peacock said: "We've been considering our options since losing Ryan Hall last weekend and it makes sense for Ash to come out and join us in Papua New Guinea.

"He had a good season with Leeds to earn his place in the Great Britain performance squad, which means he's had all the necessary injections to come to Papua New Guinea at short notice.

"He's the sort of guy who will really appreciate and benefit from the experience of joining the senior squad and he will add to our options in an area where our plans have been affected by injury."