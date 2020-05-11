Coronavirus: Wales Rugby League CEO keen to face England in 'NHS Cup'

Wales could face England in the 'NHS Cup' if Wales CEO Gareth Kear's idea comes to fruition

Wales rugby league chief executive Gareth Kear would like his side to face England in a double-header for what he is calling The NHS Cup if planned autumn fixtures are unable to go ahead.

Wales are due to meet Jamaica in Cardiff on the weekend of October 17 and 18, with further fixtures to follow against Ireland and Spain.

England are set for a three-test Ashes battle against Australia but, if coronavirus restrictions mean the games are called off, Kear would like to stage fixtures which pay tribute to NHS staff.

"Hope is an important factor in life. We will have rugby league this year, if it's safe to do so," Kear said.

"All of the players in Wales are ready to go, whilst our men's and women's head coaches John Kear and Craig Taylor both fully support this and I've already made some initial discussions with the Rugby Football League.

"Let's play for an NHS Cup and invite key workers in for free. This way, we can recognise the sadness of friends and loved ones lost, respect the sacrifice of so many, and then celebrate a new beginning.

"It would be a great occasion anywhere in England or Wales. Our women's side beat England's second string last autumn and they're all in lockdown training now, and training hard.

"I know they'd like a stab at the full England side."