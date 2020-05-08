Clash of the Codes: Where are the Wigan and Bath players now?

Cross Code Challenge

As Sky Sports prepares to rerun the 'Clash of the Codes' matches, we take a look at where the stars of the Wigan and Bath teams from those games in May 1996 are now.

Unsurprisingly, a significant number of the Bath players from those glory years for the club have moved into coaching on retirement to pass their knowledge onto the next generation.

Full-back Jonathan Callard, who played in both halves in the league match, has become a highly-respected kicking consultant after proving a prolific goal-kicker for club and country, and is currently serving in that role with Gallagher Premiership side Sale Sharks.

Callard had a spell serving under team-mate Andy Robinson on the coaching staff at the club he spent his entire playing career with too. Meanwhile, former back row Robinson went on to oversee both the England and Scotland teams, and is still a head coach at international level with Romania.

Fly-half Mike Catt is currently serving on the Ireland coaching staff under one of his opponents - more on him later, though - in those matches after working as backs or attack coach for London Irish, England and Italy after retiring from playing in 2010.

Hooker Graham Dawe and second row Martin Haag had spells coaching Plymouth Albion and Nottingham respectively post-playing, with the former owning his own rugby coaching consultancy and the latter now a performance director in the business world.

Rich Butland recently moved into coaching in North America with Canucks Rugby Club, having initially moved to Canada to work as a mechanical engineer. Adam Vander and Steve Ojomoh coached in the lower divisions in this country as well, with Ojomoh now running two day-nurseries.

Mike Catt is a member of the Ireland coaching staff

Two of the Bath team even transferred their knowledge of top-level sport into other disciplines. Second row Nigel Redman is head of performance team development at British Swimming and replacement hooker Neil McCarthy is head of talent and coaching for Penthalon GB.

Another two moved into education in the academic sense of the word. Audley Lumsden is teaching physics at Lord Wandsworth College, while Charlie Harrison is house master at Marlborough College.

Given how all of the players had jobs outside of playing rugby during the amateur era, it is no surprise many of the Bath team have gone on to enjoy successful careers outside of sport since hanging up their boots as well.

Victor Ubogu and Adedayo Adebayo both moved into running hospitality and events businesses. Bath captain Phil de Glanville is now a consultant for an executive recruitment firm and Jon Sleightholme has a HR consultancy, along with being involved with breeding and owning racehorses.

Victor Ubogu now runs a hospitality and events business

In other spheres, Fraser Waters is an accident and heath underwriter and Gary French is head of finance for a property investment company in Manchester.

On the Wigan side, few have had as varied a career post-playing than Va'aiga Tuigamala.

Va''aiga Tuigamala in action for Newcastle in the 1999 Tetley Bitter Cup Final

After returning to rugby union, playing for both Wasps and Newcastle Falcons, the three-quarter served as an advisor to cousin and heavyweight boxer David Tua, as well as running a funeral director company where his most notable client was the late King of Tonga, Taufa'ahau Tupou IV.

Jason Robinson was one of those who switched to union and became a huge success in the 15-man code too, being part of the England team which won the 2003 Rugby World Cup. He is now a successful businessman and runs his own sporting achievement programme.

Martin Offiah in action for Wigan against Bath in the cross-code challenge in 1996

Fellow winger Martin Offiah worked as both a pundit and a player agent after retiring, and now has an interest in electric vehicles. Craig Murdock is involved in that side of the game too, working as a manager of a management organisation.

Terry O'Connor is one of Sky Sports' rugby league experts and Scott Quinnell has worked as media pundit too, along with being an after-dinner and motivational speaker, plus managing director of a candle company.

O'Connor's fellow prop Neil Cowie, meanwhile, has branched out into the building industry, working as a joiner who has developed property.

Andy Johnson now dedicates his life to heading up the charity Joining Jack, raising awareness for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy after his son was diagnosed with the condition.

Meanwhile, Andy Craig runs a plumbing and heating business in Warrington and Simon Haughton is now a firefighter in Australia, having had a spell playing rugby union for Orrell.

Andy Farrell has moved into coaching in rugby union since retiring

Unsurprisingly, several of the Wigan team moved into coaching as well. Kris Radlinski and Mick Cassidy are working for the club as director of rugby and head of youth respectively, and Martin Hall is director of rugby at League One side Rochdale Hornets after coaching in both league and union.

Finally, three of those Cherry and Whites stars are now passing their knowledge along to those in the 15-man code.

Henry Paul, who wowed the crowds as part of the team in the Middlesex Sevens too, is head coach of Canada's national sevens side.

Shaun Edwards has come to be regarded as one of the finest defensive minds in rugby union and is currently plying his trade with the French national team after working with Wales and the British & Irish Lions.

Meanwhile, Andy Farrell - who finished his playing career in union with Saracens and England - is now head coach of the Ireland national team where the aforementioned Catt is his assistant.