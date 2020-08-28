RFL chief Ralph Rimmer fears some rugby league clubs may not survive coronavirus pandemic

0:45 Former St Helens player Paul Sculthorpe has backed calls for tighter coronavirus guidelines to be introduced for Super League players and staff Former St Helens player Paul Sculthorpe has backed calls for tighter coronavirus guidelines to be introduced for Super League players and staff

Rugby Football League chief executive Ralph Rimmer believes the game will emerge stronger from the coronavirus pandemic but cannot guarantee the survival of all the clubs.

Rimmer says the RFL has started to distribute the £16m Government loan it secured in April but admits many clubs still face a battle for survival without crowds.

Super League resumed at the start of the month behind closed doors but, after the postponement of four fixtures due to a string of positive coronavirus tests, Rimmer says simply seeing out the 125th year of rugby league would be an achievement.

"It will need some pragmatic thinking but we're good at that," he said.

"We've produced some real agility on and off the field with the fixtures and formatting.

"I'm a member of the big five sports' chief executive group and they're in awe of the things we're able to do."

There's a lot of pressure on clubs and some may not be able to rise to it. We are here to ensure that the majority get through. Ralph Rimmer

The RFL is not yet in a position to outline details of borrowing but Rimmer says the Government loan has been a lifeline.

"The money is flowing out," he said. "We're very grateful for the support that Government has given. It has been a lifeline. We are the only sport that has been recognised this way and we fought very hard for it.

"The £16m, as welcome as it was, still needs to be used very prudently indeed if it is to sustain us through to safe waters.

"It's going to be testing for all the clubs out there and I can't guarantee hand on heart they'll all make it through.

"There's a lot of pressure on clubs and some may not be able to rise to it. We are here to ensure that the majority get through.

"We will look different from 2021 onwards and I think we'll emerge fitter and faster.

"We've relaunched Super League and the Challenge Cup is now moving forward and that's a pretty extraordinary set of achievements.

"We'll get to the completion of this season in one form or another and we will prove that you can't put us down."

Rimmer is still optimistic the Challenge Cup final can be played in front of supporters at Wembley on October 17 and says he is pushing the Government to allow publicly-distanced fans at Super League by the end of September.

"This process has brought us close to Government and we've been in the mix with the governing bodies fighting for pilots," he said.

"Our real focus has been producing a round on the September 30 as our pilot, which is 24 hours before it should be allowed.

"We've gone in hard and the Government have been receptive. Those discussions are ongoing and, if we could deliver that, it would be a big boost."

Rimmer is also hoping the Ashes Series can be rearranged for 2022 after the cancellation this year, which is expected to cost the governing body around £3m in lost revenue.

"The international element is one of the most under-powered parts of our game," he added.

"We need to deliver big games at the end of each year and the Ashes in 2022 is a possibility within that."