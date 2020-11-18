Hull FC captain Danny Houghton signs two-year contract extension

Hull's Danny Houghton

Danny Houghton has signed a two-year contract extension with Hull FC to stay at the club until the end of 2022.

The captain of the Black & Whites has been with his hometown club for 14 seasons, with his most famous act a last-gasp tackle on Warrington's Ben Currie to clinch their first Challenge Cup title at Wembley in 2016.

The 32-year-old recently passed 350 appearances for Hull FC, and on Thursday will lead out his team against Wigan Warriors in the Betfred Super League play-off semi-finals, live on Sky Sports, for a chance to feature in the Grand Final which will be hosted at Hull's KCOM Stadium, where he grew up watching the team play.

"I'm over the moon. I'm very happy to have got the deal done and continue playing for the club I love," Houghton said.

"The club has always looked after me and I'm always proud to pull that jersey on. Hopefully I can continue to do that in some big games in the next couple of years, especially [on Thursday].

"To get to the Grand Final would be the icing on the cake. But we know what's in front of us tomorrow - Wigan in finals footy are up there as one of the best sides at it. But we know we are going to give it our absolute best for 80 minutes."

Houghton has won the Super League Hitman award five times for completing the most tackles in a Super League campaign, and despite playing fewer minutes in 2020 due to the emergence of Jordan Johnstone, he is in the top 10 Super League players for tackles completed this season.

Interim head coach Andy Last said: "We are really pleased to announce the extension for Danny. He is a fantastic player, a great club man and a real inspirational leader for the group.

"His form doesn't drop off, which is a measure of his consistency.

"His role has changed a little bit during my time in charge. I moved him back to the bench because of his ability to change the course of a game when he comes off the bench.

"His run threat and his footballing ability makes him a really good all-round player and we're far better for having him in the team."