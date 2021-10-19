Samisoni Langi: Catalans Dragons centre signs new 12-month contract after rejecting Wakefield move

Samisoni Langi has opted not to join Wakefield and will remain with Catalans Dragons for the 2022 Super League season

Catalans Dragons centre Samisoni Langi has signed a new 12-month contract with the French Super League club after rejecting a move to Wakefield.

The 28-year-old Tonga international apologised to Trinity for reneging on an agreement to join the West Yorkshire club, who agreed a nominal compensation fee after accepting the player's heart was not in the move.

Langi, who was in the Dragons team that lost to St Helens in the Super League Grand Final, said: "My family and I are happy to be extending our stay for another year.

"I am proud to be able to represent this great region. It's been our home for the last four years and I am happy to still call it that. This team is where I feel my journey truly began. One more dance to go."

Langi, a former Australian schoolboy international, has made 80 Super League appearances for the Dragons since joining them from Leigh in 2017.

Catalans coach Steve McNamara said: "Samisoni has had a great season and we are happy to extend his deal.

"He puts his body on the line every single game doing lots of the tough work. He is a real team player."

Steve McNamara vowed there is still plenty more to come from Catalans Dragons as their dream of becoming the first overseas team to win the Super League Grand Final was dashed.

The French side had taken the lead through a penalty from James Maloney after keeping St Helens at bay early on at Old Trafford and led 10-6 after 50 minutes when Mike McMeeken finished while their opponents had Tommy Makinson in the sin-bin.

Ultimately though, two converted tries from Kevin Naiqama proved enough to seal a 12-10 win for Saints, who claimed their eighth Grand Final success and ninth Super League title overall, but McNamara warned the rest of the competition there will be no let-up from Catalans in 2022.

"This isn't the last step for the Dragons, this is just the next step and we've got to keep making steps," McNamara, who oversaw a maiden League Leaders' Shield win this year and also guided the team to a historic Challenge Cup success in 2018, said.