Rugby League World Cup: Five England stars to watch as experience, speed and strength combine

Dom Young will be ready and waiting to take any chance he gets to show his try-scoring prowess for England

As the start of the Rugby League World Cup approaches, we take a closer look at the stand-out stars to watch for host nation England....

Dom Young

The Wakefield-born Newcastle Knights star has certainly made an impression in the NRL since making his debut in 2021, combining his speed and strength to score 14 tries in 20 appearances in the 2022 season together with 67 tackle breaks and an average of 134 metres carried.

Young's try-scoring efforts for Newcastle Knights in the NRL have earned him a call-up to Shaun Wane's England squad for the Rugby League World Cup

The 21-year-old quickly transferred his attacking prowess to the international stage in England's warm-up match with Fiji and will be looking to make a mark if given a chance by head coach Shaun Wane after deferring from tournament debutantes Jamaica who his brother Alex will represent.

"Last year I would have been playing for Jamaica," Young said. "I have never played with my brother before and we had spoken about it quite a lot, so it was hard to tell him that I'd made a choice to come here.

"But I couldn't turn this opportunity down. He fully understands and is happy for me."

What to expect: Free-flowing running, sensational speed and an acrobatic try or two when Young steps on the field.

Jack Welsby

As one of the brightest young stars in Super League, St Helens' Jack Welsby certainly knows what it takes to win and is willing to play wherever you need him in the backline because he will deliver.

A teenage Jack Welsby provided a memorable conclusion to the 2020 Grand Final by snatching victory for St Helens at the last

The Super League Young Player of the Year is only 21 years of age, but he is now considered a leader for the Saints and has a creative ability on the pitch that cannot be taught.

When a World Cup comes around, you need a belief in your side that you can always win, and Welsby certainly delivers that, scoring and assisting on the biggest stages in the grandest of ways (who can forget 2020).

What to expect: Creativity, flair and a wiseness beyond his years, Welsby will be a vital cog in this England side.

Tommy Makinson

Known for his acrobatic finishes and pace down the wing, Makinson has been a consistent feature for England since his debut in 2017 and his experience will be key heading into a huge home World Cup.

Tommy Makinson finished a superb piece of play by St Helens to put them ahead of Warrington

England saw the best of Makinson in 2018 when he secured the Golden Boot, beating Kangaroos captain James Tedesco, Dallin Watene-Zelezniak and Elliott Whitehead to the award, and his try-scoring prowess has not faltered since.

As Super League's third-highest try-scorer in 2022 with 22 tries for St Helens, he seems a sure starter and in a game of inches, he is the man you want on your side.

What to expect: Physics-defying finishes, stylish stepping and a calm composure on the big stage.

Marc Sneyd

The Salford scrum-half has been a consistent playmaker in Super League, winning the Lance Todd Trophy in 2016 and 2017 for Hull, and has finally earned a call up to the England team at the age of 31.

Marc Sneyd scores the opening try for Salford Red Devils against the Castleford Tigers in the Super League

Known for his tactical kicking and game management, Sneyd can offer big-game experience despite his limited time in international rugby and his creativity, partnered with the likes of Welsby, would be a sight to behold.

He is also accurate with the boot when it comes to goal-kicking too, converting seven of his eight goal attempts in England's warm-up match against Fiji.

Sneyd has already spoken about his pride in finally donning the England jersey and he will be putting everything into it if he gets his chance.

What to expect: Guidance around the field, precision with the boot and a desire to lead and prove his worth for the home nation.

Victor Radley

You do not get given the nickname 'The Inflictor' lightly and the Sydney Roosters star is ready to lead from the front representing his Sheffield-born father's country of heritage.

Victor Radley made a big call to represent England over Australia at the World Cup

Radley has given up his chances to play State of Origin and represent Australia with his decision to play for England and his hard-hitting will be a big asset to the home side, the aggressive loose forward admitting he is ready to "flog" a few people.

He is impressive to watch and so are his NRL statistics, making 592 tackles in 19 appearances and averaging 113 metres in the 2022 season, and when the Australia captain, James Tedesco, is disappointed he is not on his team, you know you have a star on your hands.

Australia captain James Tedesco discusses the decision by Radley, whose father is from Sheffield, choosing to play for England over the Kangaroos

"I was disappointed, I wanted him to play for us," said Kangaroos captain Tedesco.

"I am happy for Rads, I am obviously super close with Victor and his dad is a proud Englishman and I know he wanted to represent him well and come over here and pull on that England jersey.

"I would have loved for him to pull on an Australia jersey because I have no doubt he is one of the top players in his position in the NRL so hopefully we get to play up against him, I haven't played against Victor before in my whole career so looking forward to it if I get a chance."

What to expect: Ruthlessness, crunching tackles and a passion to prove himself on the international stage.