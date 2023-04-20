Super League: Champions St Helens aim to turn the tide against Warrington Wolves after stuttering start

St Helens head coach Paul Wellens has faced a challenging start to the Super League season

If you want some clue as to why reigning Betfred Super League kings St Helens have made a stuttering start to their attempt to make it five titles in a row, start by looking at two statistical indicators.

In 2022, Saints were second in metres made and third for average metres gained per carry at 7.2. After eight games in 2023, they are eighth in the former category and 10th in the latter with an average gain of 6.38 metres.

Given how making the most metres in a game strongly correlates with a team's chances of victory, it is perhaps no surprise to see the winners of the last four Grand Finals are currently outside the play-off places - even given the fact they have played one game fewer than most of their Super League rivals due to playing in, and winning, the World Club Challenge in February.

Playing a significant part in that drop-off is injuries to blockbusting ball-carrying forwards Alex Walmsley, Curtis Sironen, Agnatius Paasi and Sione Mata'utia, and that is a fact which is not lost on St Helens head coach Paul Wellens.

"What we're missing at the moment is what you'd call our more potent ball carriers - those type of players who can get you on the front foot carrying the ball strongly," Wellens, who is nonetheless confident what is being learnt during their absence can help the team capitalise on their return, said.

"Throughout this period, we're doing things tough, but we can grow as a team and add a few things to our game which when we do have our players back gives us the ability to do a number of things.

"We have a team here which is used to winning, but sometimes when you lose a couple of games you learn a bit more about yourself.

Curtis Sironen is among the St Helens forwards to have suffered an injury recently

"We can certainly grow through this experience we've had, but it's going to take a lot of hard work and honesty among the group to grow from this situation."

One thing first-year head coach Wellens has learnt recently is Mark Percival is capable of following the modern trend of centres being slotted into the second row, if needed, with the England international impressing after starting in the pack in last Friday's 26-14 defeat away to Hull Kingston Rovers.

Typical of Saints' luck so far this year though, Percival could be out of Thursday's night's match at home to Super League leaders Warrington Wolves - live on Sky Sports - due to injury. Joe Batchelor is, however, back to add some strength in the back row.

Jack Welsby's versatility again came to the fore at Sewell Group Craven Park too after filling in at loose forward when interchange man Jake Wingfield failed a head injury assessment and while he is likely to remain at full-back for the visit of the Wolves, Wellens is delighted by the 22-year-old's willingness to embrace whatever challenge is asked of him.

"With a player like Jack I think it's relatively easy because he's what I'd call a natural rugby player," Wellens said. "You don't need to sit him down and educate him in terms of where he needs to stand or different things like that.

"He reminds me of a kid who's playing in a park on a Sunday morning who just gets the job done and it's refreshing, in a sense, to work with a player like Jack.

"After the game he spoke to me about how much he enjoyed the experience and getting his hands on the ball, so it's certainly something for us to consider going forward."

Saints host a Warrington side smarting from suffering their first defeat of the season last Friday, going down 13-6 at the hands of a club which both count among their biggest rivals in second-placed Wigan Warriors.

That is something Thursday's hosts experienced recently too and Wellens, who played in plenty of derby clashes for St Helens against both the Wolves and the Warriors, knows beating another of their near neighbours would be the perfect manner in which to get back to winning ways.

"It's one all the players really look forward to and we're no different," Wellens said. "It's a game to get excited for and I'm seeing that with our players this week. It's a derby atmosphere and we can't wait.

"We've got a competitive group here and if you don't like that feeling of losing, you want to do something about it quickly."

