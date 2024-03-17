London Broncos 4-58 Warrington Wolves: Sam Burgess' men move top of Super League after thumping win

Warrington Wolves thumped winless London Broncos 58-4 to move top of the Betfred Super League table and send their opponents back to the bottom.

Wire full-back Stefan Ratchford managed nine successive kicks to set a competition high of 40 on the trot, beating Leeds Rhinos' Rhyse Martin haul of 39, while he also added a try, one of 10 the rampant Wolves managed on the afternoon.

Matt Dufty and James Thewlis each scored a hat-trick of tries, with Adam Holroyd notching his first two in the competition.

Warrington, with four wins from five, are now ahead of Wigan Warriors, St Helens and Catalans Dragons on points difference, although Wigan have a game in hand.

Broncos' only score came from Hakim Miloudi as they dropped below fellow pointless side Castleford Tigers following a fifth straight loss since promotion.

Story of the game

Image: Adam Holroyd celebrates scoring Warrington's first try of the afternoon

London's habit of conceding early continued as Holroyd ran a direct line at the heart of the Broncos defence and managed to touch the ball down despite the hosts' efforts to hold it up.

London's poor defence was then breached again as Warrington doubled their lead in clinical fashion - scrum-half Leon Hayes producing some smart footwork before the quick ball was spread wide to the unmarked Thewlis.

Warrington highlighted the gulf in quality between the two sides as they scored their third try inside 12 minutes; Connor Wrench outmuscling his marker before playing a simple offload to Holroyd.

Broncos' attack has been good in recent weeks - they put 22 points on the board in their defeat to Wigan earlier this month - and Miloudi slid over in the left-hand corner against Wolves.

London made good ground into Warrington territory but their work was undone after another defensive error, with Dufty jumping onto a loose ball, skinning two defenders and showing an explosive turn of speed from 80 metres out.

The second half was more of the same, with Thewlis picking out the corner again to grab his second try and Dufty running through to score a double before Thewlis completed his hat-trick minutes later.

James Harrison got in on the act, pouncing on an intricate kick behind the defence and Dufty then got his third in Wolves' preferred right-hand corner before Ratchford bagged the final try and duly converted it.

What's next?

The sides meet again in the Challenge Cup next Saturday, before returning to Super League action the following weekend with Wolves welcoming Catalans Dragons on Saturday March 30 (3pm) and Broncos hosting Huddersfield Giants on Sunday March 31 (3pm).

