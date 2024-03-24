Challenge Cup: Catalans Dragons beat Halifax Panthers 40-4 to coast into quarter-finals

Tom Davies scored a hat-trick in the first 13 minutes as Catalans Dragons thrashed Halifax Panthers 40-4 to reach the quarter-finals of the Betfred Challenge Cup.

Davies opened his account in the first minute to silence the home crowd at The Shay and crossed twice more in the early stages to quickly extinguish any hopes of the Championship side pulling off an upset.

Paul Seguier got in on the act just after the half-hour mark and with Jordan Abdull converting all four tries the visitors enjoyed a 24-0 lead at the break.

Abdull then turned provider for Arthur Romano just two minutes into the second half, although the Hull KR loanee finally proved fallible with the boot as he missed the touchline conversion.

Tries from Cesar Rouge and Chris Satae, coupled with Abdull's conversions, made it 40-0 but the Panthers secured the consolation score their efforts deserved in the last minute as James Saltonstall crossed in the corner.

Victory for the Dragons means Monday's quarter-final draw is an all-Super League affair, Steve McNamara's side joining holders Leigh, Huddersfield, Castleford, Warrington, Hull KR, St Helens and Wigan in the last eight.

