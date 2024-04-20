Sam Burgess: Warrington Wolves head coach rules out immediate NRL return to South Sydney Rabbitohs

Warrington Wolves head coach Sam Burgess has shut down rumours of an immediate return to the NRL and insists he is “very happy” in the Super League.

Burgess made 182 appearances across two spells for South Sydney Rabbitohs between 2010 and his retirement in 2019, playing a key role in the Premiership-winning side in 2014, before being part of their coaching staff ahead of his return to England.

The 35-year-old signed a two-year contract with Warrington after working as an assistant last season for Rabbitohs head coach Jason Demetriou, who has seen his future questioned after a nightmare start to the NRL campaign.

Rabbitohs sit second-bottom of the NRL after five defeats in their opening six matches, leading to speculation over Demetriou and his coaching staff, although Burgess insists he is fully committed to Warrington for the year ahead.

When asked if there was any possibility of switching back to the NRL this season, Burgess told Sky Sports: "No, none whatsoever. I've got a two-year contract here and I'm going to honour that.

"Simon [Moran, Warrington owner] and everyone at the club has been brilliant. I'm very happy. I'm loving our time here and won't be going back any sooner."

Burgess has guided Wolves to five wins from their first seven matches of the Super League season, plus led them to the Challenge Cup semi-finals for the first time in three years.

