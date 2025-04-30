Geordie Sam Luckley ready for dream return to Newcastle's St James' Park for Magic Weekend with Hull KR flying high
Newcastle-born Sam Luckley says getting to do the Alan Shearer celebration at Magic Weekend in 2022 was 'one of the best days of his life'; he will be looking for more celebrations in 2025; Watch Super League's Magic Weekend live on Sky Sports across May 3 and 4
Tuesday 29 April 2025 13:01, UK
With Super League's Magic Weekend returning to Newcastle for 2025, there is no player as happy as Hull KR's resident Geordie Sam Luckley.
Luckley lived out his dream in 2022, scoring for Salford Red Devils under the sticks at St James' Park and giving it the full Alan Shearer celebration.
It was a moment that Luckley never thought he would get when growing up in his home city watching Newcastle United, but one he took with both hands when it arrived.
- Super League fixtures 2025 - every game live on Sky
- Not got Sky? Get Sky Sports or stream with NOW
- Choose the Sky Sports push notifications you want!
After a year in Leeds, Magic Weekend returns to Newcastle for a record eighth time and Luckley is ready to relive "one of the best days of his life" if he can score when Hull KR take on Salford Red Devils, live on Sky Sports on Saturday May 3.
"I am (delighted to be back in Newcastle). I am absolutely buzzing," Luckley told Sky Sports.
"It was my childhood dream to play here at St James' Park and I have been lucky enough to do it quite a few times now.
"Every time just gets better and better and I have had this marked on my calendar for quite some time.
"I reckon that was one of the best days of my life. I nicked the match ball as well and gave it to my mum and told her to take it home and it is in my cabinet.
"Scoring that then after the game coming down to see my family and everybody is crying. It means more than just to myself.
Magic Weekend fixtures 2025- all exclusively live on Sky Sports
|May 3
|Leigh Leopards
|vs
|Catalans Dragons
|(3pm)
|Hull KR
|vs
|Salford Red Devils
|(5.15pm)
|St Helens
|vs
|Leeds Rhinos
|(7.30pm)
|May 4
|Huddersfield Giants
|vs
|Hull FC
|(1pm)
|Wigan Warriors
|vs
|Warrington Wolves
|(3.15pm)
|Castleford Tigers
|vs
|Wakefield Trinity
|(5.30pm)
"My mum and dad are Geordies and they come to the football all the time so it is one for us all really.
"I was actually a canny good footballer but I just kept getting bigger and slower so I am glad I can play here in a different sport but I never would have guessed it would be rugby league."
While the trip to Newcastle is a landmark weekend in Luckley's calendar, with Hull KR top of the table and not looking like slowing down, he knows all eyes will be on the job at hand when the weekend rolls around.
"We are doing well at the minute. But for us, it is just about staying humble and keeping our feet on the ground," Luckley added.
"It is a long season and it is a long year so we cannot overthink it and start thinking about finals and all that kind of stuff.
"The ladder is so tight at the minute as well, every game is competitive.
"For us, this is a professional job and a business trip. We need to come up here and perform and build on the performances we have had over the last couple of weeks.
"That is what we will be looking to do."
Live Betfred Super League
Round 10 - MAGIC WEEKEND
Saturday May 3 - all exclusively live on Sky Sports
Leigh vs Catalans - 3pm
Hull KR vs Salford - 5.15pm
St Helens vs Leeds - 7.30pm
Sunday May 4 - all exclusively live on Sky Sports
Huddersfield vs Hull FC - 1pm
Wigan vs Warrington - 3.15pm
Castleford vs Wakefield - 5.30pm
Sky Sports will again show every game of Super League live this season - including two matches in each round exclusively live, with the remaining four matches each week shown on Sky Sports+ via the red button.