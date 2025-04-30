Geordie Sam Luckley ready for dream return to Newcastle's St James' Park for Magic Weekend with Hull KR flying high

With Super League's Magic Weekend returning to Newcastle for 2025, there is no player as happy as Hull KR's resident Geordie Sam Luckley.

Luckley lived out his dream in 2022, scoring for Salford Red Devils under the sticks at St James' Park and giving it the full Alan Shearer celebration.

It was a moment that Luckley never thought he would get when growing up in his home city watching Newcastle United, but one he took with both hands when it arrived.

After a year in Leeds, Magic Weekend returns to Newcastle for a record eighth time and Luckley is ready to relive "one of the best days of his life" if he can score when Hull KR take on Salford Red Devils, live on Sky Sports on Saturday May 3.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sam Luckley celebrated his try at St James' Park with a nod to Newcastle great Alan Shearer!

"I am (delighted to be back in Newcastle). I am absolutely buzzing," Luckley told Sky Sports.

"It was my childhood dream to play here at St James' Park and I have been lucky enough to do it quite a few times now.

"Every time just gets better and better and I have had this marked on my calendar for quite some time.

"I reckon that was one of the best days of my life. I nicked the match ball as well and gave it to my mum and told her to take it home and it is in my cabinet.

"Scoring that then after the game coming down to see my family and everybody is crying. It means more than just to myself.

Magic Weekend fixtures 2025- all exclusively live on Sky Sports May 3 Leigh Leopards vs Catalans Dragons (3pm) Hull KR vs Salford Red Devils (5.15pm) St Helens vs Leeds Rhinos (7.30pm) May 4 Huddersfield Giants vs Hull FC (1pm) Wigan Warriors vs Warrington Wolves (3.15pm) Castleford Tigers vs Wakefield Trinity (5.30pm)

"My mum and dad are Geordies and they come to the football all the time so it is one for us all really.

"I was actually a canny good footballer but I just kept getting bigger and slower so I am glad I can play here in a different sport but I never would have guessed it would be rugby league."

While the trip to Newcastle is a landmark weekend in Luckley's calendar, with Hull KR top of the table and not looking like slowing down, he knows all eyes will be on the job at hand when the weekend rolls around.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch the pick of the tries from an exhilarating Magic Weekend in Super League the last time we headed to Newcastle

"We are doing well at the minute. But for us, it is just about staying humble and keeping our feet on the ground," Luckley added.

"It is a long season and it is a long year so we cannot overthink it and start thinking about finals and all that kind of stuff.

"The ladder is so tight at the minute as well, every game is competitive.

"For us, this is a professional job and a business trip. We need to come up here and perform and build on the performances we have had over the last couple of weeks.

"That is what we will be looking to do."

