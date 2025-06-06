Warrington Wolves' Matt Dufty: The pressure is on 'favourites' Hull KR in Challenge Cup final
Matt Dufty believes that his side are not under pressure as the underdogs when they take on the Robins in the Challenge Cup final; Warrington Wolves take on Hull KR in the Betfred Challenge Cup final at Wembley Stadium, with kick-off at 3pm on Saturday
Wednesday 4 June 2025 07:24, UK
Warrington Wolves' Matt Dufty believes that the pressure is on "favourites" Hull KR as the two teams prepare to do battle in the Challenge Cup final at Wembley Stadium on Saturday.
It has been an up and down season so far in Super League for Warrington, six wins and seven losses perching them in eighth in the table after 13 rounds.
Meanwhile, the Robins are flying high, just one loss putting them on 22 points and two points clear at the top.
While many will see that as something that Hull KR can use to enter the Challenge Cup final full of confidence, Dufty insists it is an opportunity for Warrington to have " fun" and play pressure-off rugby.
Indeed, Warrington suffered a tough 18-8 loss to Wigan Warriors in the 2024 Challenge Cup final, many at the club admitting they did not show up in the way they wanted to on the day partly down to the pressure.
Now, they have an opportunity to do things a little bit differently.
"Obviously, you know, last year, I think it was a bit of a different feel. We're playing really good in the league and I think we built ourselves up to having to perform at Wembley," Dufty said.
"This year's a bit different. We've had a lot of injuries. Our league form hasn't been there, but our Challenge Cup form's been there and everyone's already written us off.
"I think it's just getting out there, enjoying our footy and just playing like we usually do and not putting too much pressure on ourselves. I think the pressure's on the other team.
"So, for us, it's just about doing our job and having some fun."
Warrington last won the Challenge Cup in 2019 but have never won the Super League Grand Final, leading to opposition fans chanting 'it's always your year'.
But the Robins have yet to pick up a trophy in the Super League era, their last silverware coming back in 1985.
With both statistics in mind, Dufty knows that a win come Saturday evening is something that would be "cherished" by both clubs for a long time with it being a piece of silverware many players in both outfits have yet to experience.
"Yeah, well, it's always our year, isn't it? Hopefully, you know, just for the fans of Warrington," he added.
"I'm sure everyone talks about Hull's fans, but I've never experienced it from a Hull perspective. So, I can only speak about the Warrington fans who do a lot for us and support us every week and they travel well.
"I can't imagine the atmosphere that's going to be out there on Saturday but I think it's probably going to take everyone a bit by surprise.
"We are just going to have to cherish it and do it for our fans and for the hometown.
"You never really understand it until last year when we had the big lead-up for the boys and I think for George Williams and Sam Powell, I think they've won a few Grand Finals, but they've never won a Challenge Cup.
"So, I think they're going to have a bit of extra motivation and just to lift the trophy of Warrington will be so special and to do it at Wembley will be even more.
"It will really solidify that this is where I've played my best footy and the team that I probably cherish the most."
