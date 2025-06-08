Denis Betts hails Wigan as 'coach's dream' as St Helens question 'disrespectful' Challenge Cup narrative

An age-old rivalry was on the biggest stage at Wembley but after being the holders of the women's Challenge Cup for four years in a row, St Helens fell to a tough 42-6 defeat to Wigan.

It was a clinical performance from the Warriors to get the job done, tries from Megan Williams, Mary Coleman, Isabel Rowe, Eva Hunter, Grace Banks, Anna Davies, and Emily Veivers completing the domination.

The victory clinches Wigan's maiden Challenge Cup triumph, meaning Saints have to give up the trophy after 1,463 days with it in their grasp.

The question going into the contest, with Wigan the team to beat in the Women's Super League so far this season, was how could Saints stop their rivals?

While Saints co-head coach Derek Hardman paid tribute to Wigan's performance, he stressed his own side would remain undaunted by their rivals' rise and hit out at the "disrespectful" pre-match angle considering his side went into the contest as the holders.

"What we've achieved is massive and we're not chasing anybody," said Hardman, who bemoaned his side's inability to build on their solitary try early in the second half.

"If they (Wigan) go on to achieve what we've achieved, they'll deserve the accolades, but I think some of the questions about how we're going to stop Wigan are disrespectful.

"Let's see what the rest of the year brings, but we're certainly up for a fight."

For Wigan though, it was a jubilant day, with their head coach Denis Betts praising his side's two years of hard work that got them to this point.

"I'm very proud," said Betts.

"When we started out last year, everyone could see there were some really talented players in the group and just needed pointing in the right direction. To see them buy into it today is a coach's dream."

What's next?

