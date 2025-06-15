Betfred Super League: Joe Ofahengaue's late try sees Leigh beat Wakefield while St Helens thrash Salford

Joe Ofahengaue's 74th-minute try helped Leigh claim a hard-fought 24-20 victory over Wakefield in a back-and-forth contest at the DIY Kitchens Stadium.

David Armstrong's brace and a try from Darnell McIntosh helped the Leopards establish an 18-6 lead but Wakefield hit back with 14 unanswered points as centres Oliver Pratt and Corey Hall touched down.

Max Jowitt converted both tries and added a penalty, having added the extras to his own first-half score, but there was one final sting in the tail as Ofahengaue got over the line to give Leigh the win.

Ben McNamara added two conversions and two penalties for the Leopards, who stay fourth in Betfred Super League but are just one point behind third-placed Leeds and are now four clear of fifth-placed Hull.

Wakefield, who remain seventh, started sluggishly as Jowitt hoofed the kick-off out on the full while they were down to 12 with Josh Griffin green carded when Armstrong barrelled over in the right corner for a try.

Jowitt got Wakefield up and running with a clever dummy that wrong-footed McIntosh, whose break from deep set the stage for Leigh to go back ahead after McNamara's penalty had levelled matters.

Wakefield could not recover from McIntosh's initial burst and McNamara's incisive pass back inside led to Armstrong sprinting clear for his and Leigh's second of the afternoon. McIntosh then got in on the act, dotting down on the left, having been teed up by Lachlan Lam following his nimble run into space.

Image: Leigh players celebrate late-try win over Wakefield

McNamara added a second penalty following an infringement at the ruck to establish a 12-point lead for Leigh but Wakefield ended the half well and Pratt's converted try on the left reduced arrears.

The hosts picked up where they left off upon the resumption but a series of handling errors meant they were unable to capitalise until Jowitt took the two after the hour as Leigh were penalised for offside.

With a spring in their step, Wakefield charged upfield from the restart and Jake Trueman's crossfield kick was spilled on his own line by Tesi Niu, allowing Corey Hall in for the simplest of tries.

Jowitt's third conversion put Wakefield ahead with a quarter of an hour to go but Ofahengaue had the final say, collecting a short pass and grounding the ball next to the posts despite the efforts of three Trinity defenders.

Feldt scores four tries as St Helens thrash Salford

Image: St Helens' winger Kyle Feldt scored four tries as his side thrashed Salford

Winger Kyle Feldt scored four tries as St Helens bolstered their Betfred Super League play-off ambitions with a 46-4 humbling of crisis club Salford.

Saints ran in a total of nine tries in a one-sided encounter at the Salford Community Stadium as the hosts, who are still operating under salary-cap restrictions amid ongoing ownership uncertainty, suffered their 13th defeat in 14 matches.

St Helens coach Paul Wellens had said the next month was "pretty important" as the club, starting the game in sixth place, look to extend their proud record of qualifying for every play-off since 1962.

And they could not have asked for an easier start to that spell as when these two clubs met in round one Saints racked up Super League's biggest winning margin with an 82-0 victory.

Image: St Helens' Alex Walmsley scores their side's third try of the game against Salford in the Betfred Super League

So the omens were not good when boos rang out after just three minutes as Curtis Sironen broke through for Saints' first score.

Feldt, who also kicked two conversions, collected a Tristan Sailor pass out wide to make it 10-0 and then Alex Walmsley brushed off a couple of weak tackles for the third try inside 12 minutes.

When Feldt dived in at the same corner to touchdown one-handed in the 26th minute another potentially record-breaking defeat looked on the cards.

However, Super League's bottom side found some resilience and gained a minor foothold, with the biggest cheer of the first half coming for Sam Hill's brilliant break down the right.

Image: St Helens' Harry Robertson (centre) scores a try during their 46-4 thrashing of Salford

But with the home side finally in a good position Ryan Brierly's knock on squandered the opportunity.

Salford's improvement continued until 14 minutes into the second half when Harry Robertson added the fifth try, quickly followed by Feldt diving in for his hat-trick.

Image: St Helens' Morgan Knowles (centre right) attempts to break through against Salford

Frustrations then boiled over but, surprisingly, it was Saints' Walmsley who was fortunate to escape without punishment after throwing an arm into the face of at Matty Foster after taking issue with his tackle.

Robertson went over for his second try, winger Owen Dagnell scored on his full Super League debut and the final say looked like going to Feldt before Hill dived over in the final minute to give the long-suffering home fans something to cheer.