Castleford Tigers 0-48 Hull KR: Super League leaders claim 10th straight win with dominant display

Hull KR roared to their 10th straight win in all competitions as they demolished sorry Castleford with a 48-0 shut-out at The Jungle.

The all-conquering Betfred Super League leaders ran in nine tries and could have had plenty more as they picked up where they left off from last week's equally emphatic 68-6 win over Catalans.

Rovers' latest mammoth victory underscored their utterly dominant campaign and increasingly makes August's trip to Wigan look like a straight shoot-out for this season's League Leaders' Shield.

Full-back Arthur Mourgue once again led the scoring charts with a try and six successful kicks as the feeble hosts singularly failed to build on last week's morale-boosting win at Hull FC.

It took Rovers just four minutes to get back in the groove, the impressive Tyrone May finding a gap for Jack Broadbent, and the pair combined to sent Noah Booth flying over in the corner for the second soon after.

Image: Jack Broadbent (r) scored the opening try of the match

Last week's celebrations proved a distant memory for Danny McGuire's men, who could summon almost nothing to trouble the Rovers rearguard in a rock-solid first period.

Davies spilled a chance of a third after crossing in the corner, but made amends just before the half-hour when he zoomed over to take the visitors further clear.

Castleford had a rare chance when Josh Simm found space on the right but he was soon closed down and a subsequent goal-line drop-out came for nothing.

Image: Noah Booth touches down in the corner for the first of his two scores

Mikey Lewis scampered half the length of the field to ground the ball but was hauled back by a successful Captain's Challenge after Jez Litten was ruled to have ripped the ball from the hosts' grasp.

Mourgue took his personal tally for the first half to eight after getting on the end of a sweeping move out right and after another utterly one-sided 40 minutes, Castleford could consider themselves fortunate to only trail by 20.

The hosts' difficult night was summed up soon after the re-start when Innes Senior embarked on a mazy run from deep in his own half to within sight of the Rovers try-line, before finding Zac Cini who duly dropped the ball over the try-line.

Jai Whitbread pounced on Broadbent's bobbling pass to score Rovers' sixth, and Booth curled in for a sixth after Senior spilled a high kick, as the visitors continued their merciless assault.

Booth turned provider with a neat pass inside for Peta Hiku to ease in, Davies went over for his second, and Broadbent dropped over with a superb catch from Lewis' kick to complete the rout.

"I'm really happy with it off the back of Wembley," said Hull KR head coach Willie Peters. "Going into Catalans at home was a bit of a celebration, and people were saying this was going to be a banana-skin game for us.

"Regardless of what we'd done, this was a new game for us, we had a plan, and the boys executed it from start to finish. Like all games it wasn't perfect, but it was another really strong performance."

