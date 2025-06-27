Super League: Hull KR beat Wakefield to extend lead at the top of the table as Leeds entertain against Leigh

Tom Davies scored a hat-trick of tries as Hull KR defeated Wakefield 34-10 at Craven Park to stretch their Betfred Super League lead to six points.

Trinity had beaten champions Wigan at home last time out, but there was to be no repeat even though they matched Rovers in the first half.

Rovers also scored tries through Joe Burgess, Mikey Lewis and Peta Hiku, with Arthur Mourgue kicking five conversions.

Tom Johnstone and Corey Hall crossed in the first half for the visitors as they briefly led, with Max Jowitt adding one conversion.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Hull KR chief executive Paul Lakin discusses the finer details of Hull KR's deal with the NRL's North Queensland Cowboys.

Rovers forced a goal-line drop-out and the persistence of Rhyse Martin saw them take the lead.

The second row offloaded close to the line for Davies to pick up the bouncing ball and cross after 20 minutes, with Mourgue adding the extras.

Wakefield replied quickly as Johnstone touched down in the left corner following a sweeping move, Jowitt's kick tying it up at 6-6.

Trinity grabbed the lead with 10 minutes of the half remaining as Hall dived in at the right corner, but Jowitt missed the conversion from out wide.

Burgess dived in on the left to level it up after 34 minutes and Mourgue's touchline kick gave Rovers a 12-10 half-time lead.

Image: Davies races over the line.

The hosts claimed the first score of the second half as Lewis jinked his way over and Mourgue's third kick stretched the advantage to 18-10.

Hiku's pass found Davies who twisted past two tackles for his second try and Mourgue maintained his accuracy from the kicking tee with number four.

Lewis was sent to the sin bin when he prevented Cameron Scott from reaching a kick through, but Wakefield struggled to make the extra man pay with Mason Lino's pass to Lachlan Walmsley landing in touch off the winger's boot.

Jack Broadbent's lung-busting run through the middle saw Rovers move right and Hiku set up Davies for his treble. Mourgue's conversion put Rovers 20 points ahead at 30-10.

Try number six came as Lewis' first meaningful touch since returning to the field saw him pass to Hiku for an easy score to wrap up a convincing win.

Connor stars for Leeds against Leigh

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of Leeds Rhinos' Super League clash with Leigh Leopards.

Jake Connor served up a timely reminder of his international credentials as Leeds wrestled back third place in the Super League table with a hugely entertaining 48-30 win over Leigh at Headingley.

The 30-year-old, who last played for England in 2018, delivered another stunning display including eight from eight conversions just three days before Shaun Wane names his first performance squad ahead of the Autumn Ashes series against Australia.

Connor has excelled since switching to scrum-half this season and is one of the key reasons why Brad Arthur's flamboyant side are emerging as genuine post-season contenders once again after a two-year hiatus.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Adrian Lam said is was 'weird to watch' his Leigh Leopards side lose 48-30 to Leeds Rhinos in the Super League.

Harry Newman and Kallum Watkins each crossed twice for Leeds, while Leigh proved unable to make inroads in an expansive affair despite a hat-trick for winger Keanan Brand.

Watkins flopped onto Connor's kick through to open the scoring in the fifth minute but Leigh responded quickly when Isaac Liu pushed rather too easily through the Leeds line.

Gareth O'Brien kicked the Leopards level but Leeds wrested back the advantage when Lachlan Miller capitalised on a loose pass to race home from halfway. Leigh's Brand still crossed for his first to reduce the deficit.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Brad Arthur felt the 48-30 result was important, but was more impressed with Leeds Rhinos' performance against Leigh Leopards.

The Rhinos finished the first half with a flourish with tries from both Cameron Smith and Harry Newman, and after Leigh rallied again through O'Brien shortly after the break, the hosts belatedly began to ratchet up the pressure.

Miller's kick was punched into the path of Newman who stretched over for his second, then Watkins emulated his team-mate by playing an epic dummy to brush past O'Brien to tee up the simplest of conversions for the faultless Connor.

To their credit, the visitors continued to push, and Brand crossed for two more to complete his hat-trick, either side of a barging effort from Tom Holroyd.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Kallum Watkins throws a superb dummy to ghost through the Leigh Leopards defence and score for Leeds Rhinos.

Connor's impact continued into the final stages, flicking out a short pass for Mikolaj Oledzki to drop over for his side's eighth, then wrapping up a superb solo performance by extending his perfect record in front of the posts.

There was still time for Umyla Hanley to cross for the 14th try of a ridiculously open game.