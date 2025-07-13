Salford Red Devils 26-22 Castleford Tigers: Chris Hankinson's 10-point haul helps end 13-game Super League winless streak

Chris Hankinson's 10-point haul saw Salford snap their 13-game losing streak and claim only their second Betfred Super League win of the season over coachless Castleford.

The Red Devils delivered brief respite from their ongoing financial crisis as second-half tries from Hankinson - who also kicked three conversions - and Esan Marsters saw them pull away for a richly deserved 26-22 victory.

Castleford, who axed head coach Danny McGuire after last week's loss to Huddersfield, plumbed new depths and faced barracking from a sizeable contingent of travelling fans as the minutes ticked down on another painful defeat.

But the afternoon was all about Paul Rowley's revitalised hosts, who had shipped an average of over 42 points per match in a desperate campaign, but who tightened their grip after wrestling back control of the match in the final stages of the first half.

Rowley was boosted by the short-term loan of Olly Russell from Wakefield this week, while Joe Mellor and Loghan Lewis returned after lengthy absences and debutant Declan Murphy fitted in superbly at the back.

Cas, who could themselves call on teenage full-back Fletcher Rooney after a long absence, threatened to make it the same old story as Josh Simm burst within yards of the try line in the opening half-minute.

But Salford weathered the early storm and were first on the scoresheet after 10 minutes when Jayden Nikorima combined with Marsters to send Ethan Ryan over, before Simm finally made inroads in the corner to haul Castleford level.

Image: Joe Mellor of Salford scoring a try [Olly Hassell/SWpix.com]

Things started going downhill for the hosts with Lewis's return cut short by head injury protocol before Daejarn Asi's quick feet saw him shuffle through the Salford defence, with Chris Atkin's conversion sending Cas six clear at 10-4.

But Salford struck back in the final three minutes of the first half, Harvey Wilson twisting through a gap in the leaky Castleford defence, then moments later Mellor crashing through to give them a boisterous 16-10 half-time lead.

Asi skipped in for his second after Castleford pressure early in the second half, which Atkin duly converted to level, but Salford responded on 53 when Marsters bulled over to restore their advantage.

A delicious grubber kick from Russell sent Hankinson over for a try of his own to stretch the Salford advantage to 10 points on the hour mark, and Castleford seldom threatened to muster a response until George Lawler pounced on a loose ball to bring the visitors back within four with two minutes left on the clock.

But the rock-bottom Red Devils were not to be denied and when Zac Cini was robbed from the restart, they could start to celebrate their first win since a solitary triumph over Huddersfield in August.

Salford Red Devils 26-22 Castleford Tigers

