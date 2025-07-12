Super League: Leaders Hull KR beaten 28-10 at Leigh as Josh Charnley steals show

Josh Charnley scored his 250th and 251st Super League tries as Leigh ended a six-game losing streak against Hull KR by beating the Super League leaders 28-10 at Leigh Sports Village.

The 34-year-old winger reached his milestone with a 67th-minute effort before touching down again in the final minute in Leopards' first win over their visitors since lifting the Challenge Cup in 2023.

Fresh from last week's victory over champions Wigan, Adrian Lam's side jumped back into third with this six-try display.

Rovers were well beaten but remain top, two points clear of Wigan despite losing back-to-back games for the first time since May 2024.

Image: Leigh Leopards' Lachlan Lam (left) scores his side's fourth try of the game

Ethan O'Neill, Umyla Hanley, Keanan Brand and Lachlan Lam also crossed for the home side, with Gareth O'Brien kicking two goals, while Tyrone May and Kelepi Tanginoa replied for the Robins.

It had been a long wait between points for Leigh against their visitors, having been whitewashed in three successive league games since a play-off semi-final defeat in September 2023.

But that drought ended after eight minutes in Leopards' first attack. The game's first penalty provided the platform and ended with O'Neill jumping highest to collect Lam's kick and touching down in front of Rovers' fans.

Rovers' decision to play Danny Richardson, in place of Man of Steel Mikey Lewis, absent through head injury protocols, didn't pay dividends.

Richardson was forced off with just 16 minutes gone, bringing Jez Litten into the action.

Four minutes later, though, Rovers levelled when May jinked through a gap in the defensive line for Arthur Mourge, Super League's top points scorer, to level.

The Robins threatened a second try as Mourge and James Batchelor went close while Tanginoa's effort was disallowed for offside. Leigh recovered and capitalised on individual mistakes to register two tries in six minutes. Centre Hanley dotted down after 26 minutes as opposite number Jack Broadbent missed his one-on-one tackle.

When Joe Burgess failed to cleanly gather O'Brien's kick, Brand collected the loose ball and stretched out to score. O'Brien missed both conversion attempts but Leigh led 14-6 at the break.

Tanginoa cut the deficit with a 48th-minute score as Bailey Hodgson's rare handling error presented the chance.

But that's where the comeback ended as Lam finished off a brilliant break from bulldozing centre Tesi Niu after 50 minutes.

Charnley's landmark try and final-minute effort sealed the points and confirmed Leopards as genuine Grand Final contenders.

Super League Round 18 Results and Fixtures (all live on Sky Sports)

Thursday July 10

Friday July 11

Saturday July 12

6pm: Catalans Dragons vs Warrington Wolves

Sunday July 13

3pm: Salford Red Devils vs Castleford Tigers

Watch every Super League game this season live on Sky Sports - including two matches in each round exclusively live, with the remaining four matches each week shown on Sky Sports+ via the red button.